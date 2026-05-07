Single Mother Families Australia has launched Raised by Her, a Mother’s Day campaign inviting Australians to celebrate the women who raised, shaped, and supported them. While all mothers deserve recognition on Mother’s Day, this campaign focuses on single Mums whose strength, care and contribution is often under-recognised.

Built around the hashtag #RaisedByHer, the campaign allows everyone to post stories, photos, and messages of gratitude for their Mum’s - including single mothers, grandmothers, aunties, older sisters, and other carers - who have helped make them who they are.

A live campaign media wall Raised by Her hosts many of these posts.

Single mothers make up 1 in 5 of all Australian mothers and bring up over 1.2 million children.

More than 9 in 10 of the poorest single mothers are headed by mothers.

Recent research by Swinburne University based on a survey of 2600 single mothers details the significant unpaid care they provide; the competing pressures of solo mothering; the long tail of domestic violence; the stress of juggling paid work with caring; and ongoing and unrelenting financial insecurity.

For many Australians, the woman who raised them may be their Mum doing it on her own.

For others, it may be a grandmother, aunt, sister or another woman who stepped in and showed up.

Raised by Her celebrates those women for all of us to honour them publicly, proudly and with heart.

It also values single motherhood and encourages all women, no matter their challenges or difficulties, to take a breath and be recognised for the love and care they give.

Just one moment on one day can be impactful.

To learn more or take part, visit RaisedByHer see also Celebrating Single Motherhood - valuing the care, love and grit launched Mother’s Day 2025 and SMFA Single Mother Profile 06/05/26.

Dr Terese Edwards, Single Mother Families Australia CEO

Vinnies Winter Appeal 2026 launches as Aussies cut back

As winter approaches, the St Vincent de Paul Society is calling on Australians to support the Vinnies Winter Appeal 2026, with new data showing the increased depth of financial pressure now facing households that were already struggling to get by.

A new YouGov survey commissioned by St Vincent de Paul Society found more than half of Australians (55pc) say they have had to reduce spending on essentials such as medication, groceries and bills just to keep a roof over their heads.

The survey also found nearly three in 10 Australians (29pc) disagree that they have enough savings in their account to cover an emergency expense, with 17pc (approximately 3.7 million people) strongly disagreeing.

The findings show just how many people are entering winter with little to fall back on.

Winter is one of the toughest times of year for those households the Society supports, but these figures show financial insecurity is now hitting many Australians harder than ever.

For households with little or no savings buffer, it only takes one setback, like an illness, accident or job loss, to go from just getting by to going under.

Every donation to the Vinnies Winter Appeal will help the Society provide practical support to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, poverty and rising cost-of-living pressures, including assistance with food, bills and other essentials needed for a decent life.

With global uncertainty, households will continue to experience economic pressures in the months ahead.

Your donations help us plan and respond to these demands, which are unlikely to ease any time soon.

The Society welcomes the recent increase in Commonwealth Emergency Relief funding, announced in response to the impacts of the Iran War, which is helping to address rising demand for financial assistance.

However, charities continue to struggle to support everyone in need, and we look to the upcoming Federal Budget for more sustainable, long-term measures.

Donations to the Vinnies Winter Appeal can be made at donate.vinnies.org.au/winter-appeal or by calling 13 18 12 or at Vinnies Shops.

Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

Note: All figures are from YouGov online survey commissioned by St Vincent de Paul Society NSW, undertaken between 12–16 March 2026. Total sample size was 1000 adults.

The St Vincent de Paul Society in Australia consists of 45,000 members and volunteers who operate on the ground through over 1,000 groups located in local communities across the country.

Mark Gaetani, St Vincent de Paul Society national president