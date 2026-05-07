A1 Tyrepower Wangaratta has added another major accolade to its long list of achievements, being named Tyrepower International Dealer of the Year at the company’s international conference in Brisbane in April.

The award recognises the top-performing store across the global Tyrepower network and follows A1 Tyrepower Wangaratta winning Region A Dealer of the Year in 2025.

Region A includes 109 stores across Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, while Tyrepower operates a total of 348 stores internationally.

Co-owner Kylie Coatsworth said the recognition was both humbling and deeply emotional for the family-run business.

“It was a real thrill to be awarded International Dealer of the Year,” she said.

“To win Region A Dealer of the Year again in 2025 alongside our son Harrison was incredibly special and to then be awarded International Dealer of the Year was just amazing.

“It really was the icing on the cake.”

Standing on stage to accept the award carried special significance for the Coatsworth family, with Harrison Coatsworth formally accepting the honour on behalf of the business.

“Standing on stage with Harrison, who accepted the award and spoke on our behalf, was a moment that we will never forget,” Ms Coatsworth said.

“Harrison was just six years old when we first took over the business.

“He started by sweeping the floors and emptying the bins before learning how to fit tyres, working after school and on weekends and eventually joining us full time in 2018.”

She said seeing the next generation lead the business was a source of immense pride.

“Now the roles have reversed and he is our boss,” she said.

“We are incredibly proud of the way he leads and manages our business.

"His passion, commitment and dedication to continually moving forward are truly inspiring.”

Harrison Coatsworth, who became manager in 2020, said the award reflected the collective effort of the entire team.

“This recognition really belongs to everyone at A1 Tyrepower,” he said.

“We have an incredible group of people who take pride in what they do and always look out for our customers and each other.

“I am proud of the way the team continues to push for better systems, better safety and better service every day.”

Andy Coatsworth said the award was also a timely acknowledgement of nearly two decades of steady growth and reinvestment in the business.

“When we purchased A1 Tyrepower in December 2006, we undertook a full review of our operations and made changes to improve both safety and productivity,” he said.

“From early investments in safer equipment through to major upgrades in recent years, we have always focused on doing things properly and looking after our people and our customers.”

Those investments include a new purpose-built shed completed in early 2025, featuring two Hunter wheel alignment machines, one capable of handling caravans and trucks, as well as two 4.5 tonne scissor lifts.

The upgrade has allowed the business to offer services locally that previously required customers to travel to larger regional centres.

In 2024, a major office renovation also improved the customer experience, with upgraded sales stations, a dedicated customer workstation, improved viewing areas and new information displays.

Ms Coatsworth said recognition from within the Tyrepower network was especially encouraging for staff.

“Being recognised for their hard work is incredibly encouraging for our team,” she said.

“We could not have received these awards without the support of our incredible team who played a huge role in our success at the regional conference in Melbourne last November and then in Brisbane this April.”

She also paid tribute to loyal customers and the wider Wangaratta community.

“Our loyal customers, who have supported us over almost 20 years, have played an integral part in our success,” she said.

“We feel very privileged to be part of such a supportive community and we take great pride in giving back through support for local groups, clubs and organisations.”

The International Dealer of the Year award continues a strong history of honours for A1 Tyrepower Wangaratta, including multiple Region A Dealer of the Year titles, International Dealer of the Year wins in 2008 and 2010 and numerous Wangaratta business awards.

The business will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, marking two decades of local ownership and service to the North East community.