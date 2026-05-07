The state government has announced new legislation to extend the ban on devices to non-government schools, however local schools say due to existing policies the impact will be minimal.

The legislation will also cover wearable devices like smart watches and wireless earbuds.

Galen Catholic College principal Shaun Mason they welcome any initiative that strengthens student learning and wellbeing.

"Our existing Personal Device Policy already reflects these principles, ensuring that mobile phones and personal devices do not interfere with learning or student connection throughout the school day," he said.

"Since more consistent enforcement of the policy at the beginning of 2025, we have seen a noticeable improvement in student connection, engagement and the way students interact with one another both inside and outside the classroom.

"Students are more present in their learning and more engaged in face-to-face conversations during breaks, which has had a positive impact across the college community.

"This announcement reinforces the importance of a consistent approach across all schools, and we wholeheartedly support measures that place student learning at the centre of school life.”

Cathedral College Wangaratta confirmed students are already operating under an established mobile phone restriction policy, so there will be minimal impact on their day-to-day routine.

Victoria led the nation by banning mobile phones in public school classrooms in 2020, this change will extend the ban to every student in every Victorian school, from 28 January 2027.

An independent evaluation found students were more focused in class and more social during breaks.

Schools also reported fewer critical incidents involving phones.

Independent Schools Victoria chief executive Rachel Holthouse said they welcome the announcement and acknowledge the government’s efforts to balance access to electronic devices with the need to support positive learning environments and student wellbeing.

“The announcement reinforces the work many independent schools are already doing, with independent school leaders regularly reviewing the role of technology in their classrooms and broader school environments," she said.

Expanding the ban to wearable and personal audio devices further limits distraction in classrooms and keeps students safe.

Wearable devices that capture photos, video or audio can pose risks to students and staff.

Victoria will be the first state to legislate these restrictions on wearable technology in schools, and the state government will work closely with schools to ensure the level of restriction is practical.

“The evidence shows it worked and now we're going further, so every Victorian student, in every Victorian school, can put their phone away and focus on learning," Ben Carroll, Deputy Premier and Minister for Education, said.

Under the legislation:

• Mobile phones must be switched off and stored away from first to final bell

• Wearable devices must have notifications, cellular connection and recording functions switched off

• Personal audio devices must not be used during school hours.

Rolling out a state-wide policy will provide consistency and certainty for parents, students and school communities.

Exceptions apply for students that require devices to monitor health conditions.