Eight Galen Catholic College students are preparing for an immersive cross-cultural experience in early April, as they head to Timor Leste.

The two-week trip is an annual offering to year 11 Galen students, giving the young people involved an insight into the realities of life for those in Timor Leste, in both villages and urban areas.

Students involved this year are Eloise McLaughlin, Charlie Flynn, Angus Schultz, Go Ashby, Harvey Lyster, Izzy McMahon, Grace Gehrig and Molly Thomas.

They will assist young people in Timor Leste in a range of activities, and have been busily fundraising for the villages they will be visiting.

Fundraisers have included Zooper Dooper sales at school, a long lunch organised by parents at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, a Bunnings sausage sizzle, major raffle, book fundraiser, wine drive and Easter raffle.

The students said they were looking forward to the experience of learning about a different place and culture, trying different food, and understanding the gratitude of Timor Leste's young people, and theirs in turn.

The students, accompanied by Galen staff, will leave for their trip at the end of the Easter holidays.