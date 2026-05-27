A Wangaratta woman is in police custody after allegedly striking another woman with a car following a verbal dispute on Cribbes Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was believed two women were involved in a verbal dispute at an address on Cribbes Road, Wangaratta about 1:10pm on 26 May.

“Officers were told a woman walked away and was struck down by the driver of a silver Ford sedan before the vehicle drove off,” they said.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the 31-year-old Wangaratta woman was hospitalised in a serious condition with non-life threatening lower body injuries.

The Victoria Police spokesperson said officers attended an address on Manley Crescent, located the vehicle and arrested a woman, believed to be the driver.

The 34-year-old Wangaratta woman remained in custody and was interviewed.

Police believed the parties were known to each other and Wangaratta Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au