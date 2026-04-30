Members from local sporting organisation North East Windsport Club brought home plenty of accolades from the recent 2026 Victorian Blowkart Championships.

The Springhurt-based club hosted the event from 24-26 April at Waratah Bay in the state’s South Gippsland region.

The championships delivered a thrilling showcase of land sailing, bringing together competitors from across Victoria for three days of fast-paced racing on the sweeping sands of Waratah Bay Beach.

Competitors raced in Production and Performance classes, further divided into lightweight and heavyweight weight divisions.

Races were short, tactical, and intense, often lasting just a few minutes.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Waratah Bay, the event combined speed, strategy, and community spirit, delivering a memorable weekend for competitors and spectators alike.

North East Windsport Club members brought home many awards:

Garry Percy – 1st, Performance, Light weight;

Garry Craig – 2nd, Performance, Light weight;

Matt O’Brien - 3rd, Performance, Heavy weight;

Ken Horne - 2nd, Production, Light weight;

Andrew Davison - 3rd, Production, Light weight;

Stephen Fanzi – 1st, Production, Heavy weight;

Mike Reid – 3rd, Production, Heavy weight.

The North East Windsport Club provides the opportunity to experience blowkarting, one of the most exciting wind-powered sports on land.

For more information, contact the club through their website, www.newc.com.au.