A Wangaratta man has been fined after doing a burnout in his new V8 Chrysler in front of police.

The 37-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday dressed in all-black as he pleaded guilty to a charge related to hoon driving.

The court heard on 4 October 2025 the defendant in his V8 Chrysler sedan was seen turning left onto Willow Drive, Wangaratta from Williams Road, fishtailing his car and producing smoke in the sight of police.

His car was intercepted and later impounded.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client had recently purchased the car and was not used to the sensitivity of its V8 engine, putting the foot down and losing control.

“This is a pretty silly thing to have done,” he said.

Magistrate Ian Watkins fined the man $800 and ordered him to complete a road safety program in order to maintain his licence.

“It amazes me how many people do burnouts right in front of police,” he said.

“This is the type of offence most common with young people on red Ps… at least they can claim immaturity and stupidity, you can’t.

“You must have an awful lot of money to be leaving half of your tyres on the road.”