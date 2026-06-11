Launched here in 2022, and given an upgrade in mid-2025, the Toyota Corolla Cross is – as the name suggests – an SUV crossover version of the all-time world’s biggest selling motor vehicle.

Corolla Cross is the largest of Toyota’s three-model range of compact SUVs, above the smaller Yaris Cross and the sportier C-HR.

It shares the same platform as the C-HR and Corolla.

On test was the GXL front-wheel drive model.

The original Corolla Cross was available with the choice of petrol or petrol/electric hybrid powertrains but, in line with Toyota’s electrification policy, all variants are now hybrid-only.

There are six Corolla Cross variants: 2WD GX priced at $37,440; 2WD GXL ($41,190); GXL AWD ($44,190); 2WD Atmos ($47,990); Atmos AWD ($50,990); and added with the 2025 update, a new performance flagship AWD GR Sport, also selling for $50,990.

On-road costs need to be added.

All Toyotas now come with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.

This can be extended to seven years on the engine and driveline, and 10 years on the hybrid battery, subject to all scheduled servicing being done at Toyota dealerships.

STYLING

Corolla Cross sits on the same platform as the Corolla hatch and sedan but with a different body as befitting an SUV.

The styling is quite conservative but that’s unlikely to deter the typical Toyota buyer who prefers function over fashion.

While it shares much with the Corolla its outer appearance is more mini-RAV4 than maxi-Corolla, with a snub-nosed grille featuring the Toyota logo and blue highlights in the centre, indicating its electric component.

As well as the addition of the GR Sport, the 2025 update added extra equipment and a refreshed exterior design to the rest of the range.

This included a new integrated mesh grille and high-grade LED headlights for GXL grades and up.

GXL and above add enhanced LED headlights, rear privacy glass, front fog lights and roof rails.

Atmos and GR Sport get a two-piece panoramic moonroof.

GX and GXL roll on 17-inch alloy wheels, Atmos steps up to 18-inch while GR Sport gets darkened 19-inch wheels.

Corolla Cross is available in seven exterior paint colours, with availability depending on trim level.

High-grade variants like the Atmos and GR Sport can also be optioned with a contrasting black two-tone roof.

INTERIOR

We tested the latest Corolla hatch recently so had no problem adapting to the dashboard layout of its Cross sibling because, apart from the new touchscreen, they are all-but identical.

We’ve loved the stylish yet functional Corolla design.

Everything is in easy reach and there are physical switches and buttons for commonly used features audio volume and climate control rather than the reliance on touchscreens that have become increasingly prevalent, especially in Chinese vehicles.

The SUV conversion over the Corolla adds more headroom throughout and decent leg and foot room in the rear seats.

The centre console box is very narrow and limits many of the usual items that would normally be stored there.

We couldn’t even fit two glass cases there.

Interior trim graduates, from fabric in the GX to leather accents in the GXL and Atmos, with suede, silver stitching and highlights in the GR Sport.

Atmos and GR Sport come with a rear seat folding centre armrest complete with twin cupholders.

Boot space varies according to driven wheels and powertrain, ranging from 380 litres in the AWD variants up to 425 litres in the 2WDs.

The 2WD models come with a space-saver spare wheel, AWD have a tyre repair kit.

Atmos is the only variant to provide a powered rear hatch and kick opening feature.

POWERTRAIN

Under the bonnet, there’s a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle non-turbo petrol engine with outputs of 112kW and 188Nm.

It’s teamed to a single electric motor on the front axle or both front and rear motors depended on variant for a combined maximum power output of 146 kW.

Power is linked to either two or four wheels via a sequential ten-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).

GR Sport has paddle shifters.

Corolla Cross is the first local model to get the fifth generation Toyota hybrid powertrain which combines a lighter lithium-ion battery with a more powerful main electric drive motor.

SAFETY

Corolla Cross was tested by ANCAP in October 2022 and received the maximum five-point rating.

The GR Sport has yet to be tested but will presumably get the same rating.

Standard safety features start with eight airbags including at front centre, side chest and driver knee coverage.

Also standard, are advanced ABS brakes, stability and traction control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, reversing camera, hill start assist, and Isofix child seat anchors.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 package adds a comprehensive list of features including active cruise control, a pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, an external low speed pedestrian warning system, emergency driving stop, lane trace and departure alert with steering assist, lane change assist with deceleration assist, intersection turn assist, road sign assist, door exit warning and automatic high beam.

In addition, GSX and above get parking support braking with vehicle and object detection and a panoramic view monitor.

DRIVING

The extra height when compared to the Corolla sedan and hatch provides easier access, although the high seat bolsters could not suit everyone.

There is however, unlike many other new vehicles, a grab handle for the driver.

Multiple drivers in the GX and GXL will have to adjust their seat manually or pay nearly eight grand more for the Atmos.

External vision is excellent with a high driving position, large windscreen, side windows and mirrors together with a relatively narrow A-pillar all contributing.

On the negative side, the rear window is quite narrow.

There’s a solid feel to the Corolla Cross and it’s easy to drive and park around the urban environment which is most likely to be its home territory.

Minimum turning radius circle is 5.2 metres.

There’s plenty of power when needed and it cruises smoothly and quietly on the open road.

Steering is well weighted and provides direct, positive feedback to the driver.

Suspension is well-balanced although we did get knocked around when maneuvering through a badly-cratered section of our drive courtesy of some recent flooding.

There is an EV only option, as well as three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Power.

Toyota has for long been at the forefront of hybrid technology and fuel consumption from the Corolla Cross is impressively low.

On the combined urban/rural cycle it’s listed at 4.2 litres per 100 kilometres from the 2WD variants and 4.4 with the AWDs.

We averaged 4.8 L/100 km during our week-long test of the GXL 2WD.

SUMMING UP

Looking for a reason to buy a Corolla Cross?

Start with the base of Australia’s top-selling brand for the past 26 years.

Add a nameplate that’s been around here since 1967 and accumulated more than 1.6-million local sales.

Then bulk it up to get into the booming compact SUV market, and top it off with the latest in fuel-saving hybrid technology.

There are cheaper competitors in its segment but when you factor in the long-term fuel savings together with the overall quality, we rate Corolla Cross as the benchmark in what is a large and highly-competitive category.

RATINGS:

Looks: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Safety: 8/10

Thirst: 9/10

Practicality: 8/10

Comfort: 8/10

Tech: 7/10

Value: 7/10

AT A GLANCE

MODEL RANGE

GX Hybrid 2WD: $37,440

GXL Hybrid 2WD: $41,190

GXL Hybrid AWD: $44,190

Atmos Hybrid 2WD: $47,990

Atmos Hybrid AWD: $50,990

GR Sport AWD: $50,990

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota Corolla Cross GXL 2-litre petrol hybrid, CVT, FWD SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years, unlimited kilometres (private)

Ten-year unlimited kilometre hybrid battery warranty with conditions