Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) was largely unaffected by unprecedented 24-hour strike action by allied health professionals across Victorian public hospitals on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Wangaratta Chronicle, acting NHW CEO Kim Bennetts, said while some non-urgent medical imaging appointments had been rescheduled, essential services had continued without disruption.

Union members from the Health Services Union (HSU) Victoria No. 3 Branch (Victorian Allied Health Professionals Association or VAHPA) and the HSU Victoria No. 4 Branch (comprising MSAV, VPA and AHP) including radiographers, physiotherapists, podiatrists, hospital pharmacists, psychologists, occupational therapists, medical scientists, social workers, dietitians, and sonographers took the stop work action after months of failed bargaining with the Victorian government over a new wage deal.

The government last week offered most professions a rise of between 19 - 21 per cent, with some offered significantly lower, with the union saying the offer failed to address major workforce shortages and workload pressures.