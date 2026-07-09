Like sports nutritionists, Toyota engineers continue to feed the company’s motorsport stars with performance enhancing – legal, of course – characteristics.

Latest to follow the trend is the GR Yaris hot hatch.

Upgrades, developed last year from motorsport competition, have found their way into the latest road-going models in the form of steering features, including race-bred Bridgestone Potenza tyres for the flagship GTS.

Enhancing the steering is an expanded operating range for the electric power assistance, while the steering wheel itself has been trimmed from 365mm to 360mm with a redesigned hand grip shape that fits comfortably in the palms when cornering.

Switches have also taken a leaf out of the motorsport book, being positioned on the wheel independently with ringed illumination for easy operation.

The upgraded GR Yaris range is available in two grades – the entry-level GT and newly introduced GTS which replaces the Rallye in the hot hatch lineup.

Both grades are offered with the choice of manual or automatic transmissions, and start from $55,490 plus on-road costs for the GT manual and $57,990 for the automatic.

The flagship GTS, which adds features including BBS forged alloy wheels with C, high-performance suspension, a Torsen limited-slip differential, red GR brake calipers, an intercooler spray system and sub radiator, is priced from $60,490 and $62,990 plus on-roads for the manual and automatic respectively.

The GR Yaris hot hatch has been made even more engaging with the addition of the new GTS Aero Performance Package, consisting of a new bonnet-mounted cooling duct and grille, which discharge heat from the engine compartment to help keep the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder motor cool.

The Toyota GR Yaris in Australia comes with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.

STYLING

As mentioned above, aerodynamics plays a major role in providing the automatic transmission with adequate cooling.

The front-end of the GR Yaris has a new, wider lower grille which houses a transmission cooler, and on GTS grades, a sub-radiator and intercooler spray system.

The new grille helps to channel airflow through side ducts placed in front of the wheels and has a split construction to make a damaged bumper easier to replace.

At the rear, a body-coloured spoiler and new combination taillights now stretch across the width of the tailgate, while larger twin exhaust tips have been added to take the engine’s increased output.

A new Liquid Mercury metallic paint colour has been added to the GR Yaris range, bringing total colour choice to five along with Glacier White, Frosted White crystal pearl (GTS only), Tarmac Black pearl and Feverish Red mica metallic.

INTERIOR

Inside, once again, the GR Yaris has undergone a substantial redesign based on feedback from rally drivers around the world with a dash that now tilts 15 degrees towards the driver.

The driver’s seat hip point has been lowered by 25mm, while the clutch and footrest positions and steering column angle have also been revised for a more natural feel. The lower driver’s seat hip point has also created an extra 37.5mm of headroom, making it easier to drive with a helmet on.

INFOTAINMENT.

Connectivity is a new 8.0-inch multimedia touchscreen display with the upgraded system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Vital driver info is displayed on a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that offers multiple readouts via three configurable sections, allowing owners to customise the display.

Other interior upgrades include two new USB-C ports in place of the existing single USB-A port, one of which sits in the passenger-side dashboard tray, the latter enlarged to allow the storage of bulkier items.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The GR Yaris running bits are shared with GR Corolla in the form of a power and torque boost of 21kW and 30Nm respectively for its 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, taking maximum outputs to a total of 221kW at 6500rpm and 400Nm from 3250 to 4600rpm.

Customers are now able to order the upgraded GR Yaris – in either GT or GTS grades - with the six-speed intelligent manual gearbox, or new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

SAFETY

An extended Toyota Safety Sense active safety technology suite now includes safe exit assist, front and rear parking sensors, and rear cross traffic alert, to complement the existing comprehensive line-up of systems including the pre-collision system, high-speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane trace assist and blind spot monitor.

Automatic grades gain parking support brake with object and vehicle detection, and full-speed functionality for the adaptive cruise control system.

DRIVING

Tuned to high standards the new eight-speed automatic transmission has fitted into the Yaris GR family nicely, with instant action, swift shifts and intuitive behaviour, the perfect foil for the all-wheel drive conversion.

The high-performance suspension does not so much soak up rough road as fight back, leading to a not-so-smooth ride.

The tyres add to the cacophony, with a roar that puts up a good fight with the audio at full noise.

Okay, it is a replica rally car, not a high-street cruiser.

For something completely different, Drive Mode Select allows owners to choose between Sport, Normal and Eco, regardless of powertrain, adapting power steering, throttle, and air-conditioning and, on automatics, transmission shift points, to match driver characteristics and conditions.

An extra Custom mode can also configure the powertrain, steering and power steering.

Three modes are also available for the AWD system – Normal, Track and Gravel – which allow the driver to distribute front and rear torque either 60:40 (Normal), 53:47 (Gravel) or variably (Track).

SUMMARY

The GR Yaris, with modifications, puts on an outstanding performance of Toyota rally-bred tech and design inside and out.

Turn a blind eye to the price, it’s worth it.

RATINGS

Looks - 8

Performance - 8

Safety - 7

Thirst - 7

Practicality - 6

Comfort - 6

Tech - 8

Value - 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Toyota GR Yaris GT manual $55,490

Toyota GR Yaris GTS manual $60,490

Toyota GR Yaris GTS Aero manual $64,990

Toyota GR Yaris GT auto $57,990

Toyota GR Yaris GTS auto $62,990

Toyota GR Yaris GTS Aero auto $67,490

Note: these prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges. Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota GR Yaris 1.6-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol, 8sp auto, AWD)

ENGINE

Capacity: 1.618 litres

Configuration: three cylinders inline

Maximum power 221kW @ 6500rpm

Maximum torque: 400Nm @ 3000-5550rpm

Fuel type: Premium unleaded petrol 98RON

Combined fuel cycle: (ADR 81/02) 8.2L/100km

DRIVELINE: Eight-speed automatic, GR-Four AWD – three selectable modes

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 3995mm

Width: 1805mm

Height: 1455mm

Wheelbase: 2560mm:

Turning circle: 11.28m

Gross vehicle weight: 1645kg

Fuel tank: 50L

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Ventilated disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres