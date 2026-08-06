The first wave of former police officers are returning to police station counters across the state in the next week, with the Wangaratta station to be part of the resource boost.

The first 50 former officers - many with decades of experience - are being deployed to 26 stations in Victoria.

They will perform a range of administrative duties to free up serving police so they can do what they do best - prevent and detect crime.

Victoria Police analysis shows 50 reservists alone will put 1360 policing hours – the equivalent of 170 shifts - back in the community each week.

This will be used to conduct proactive patrols and more swiftly respond to calls for service.

Regional stations to receive reservist police will include Wangaratta, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Mildura, Sale, Shepparton and Wodonga.

Locations have been selected based on areas with the busiest stations and where reservists live.

Further stations getting reservists will be announced as they are deployed.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said reservist police help the force put more police in the community doing what they do best.

"Our reservists bring a wealth of experience, with many spending decades in the job,” he said.

"The fact they've come out of retirement to step up for their communities and colleagues says so much about their drive to make Victoria safer.”

Victoria Police has received funding for 200 full-time reservist positions.

Squads of around 25 reservists are completing training at the Victoria Police Academy every few weeks, with rolling deployments scheduled until the middle of December.

Training is bespoke and runs for a week.

It includes refresher classes in a variety of disciplines identified as critical to the newly-created frontline support officer role.

Duties include answering phones, helping with paperwork, signing statutory declarations, receiving exhibits into police custody and taking crime reports.

Further details on the program are available at https://www.police.vic.gov.au/reservist.