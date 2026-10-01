The new Prelude is something of an enigma.

The Honda that rolled out all-wheel steering in the late 1980s, and a decade later, the Insight, one of the first to bring electric power to the production automobile, has just come on to the market as if standing still.

For after 25 years, innovation is sparing in the MY26 generation sports coupe.

The Prelude e:HEV rolls on a Civic Hybrid platform with the same 135kW powertrain and rides on a Type R-based suspension and Brembo brakes.

More Civic than savage, at $65,000 driveaway the stand-alone model does seem extravagant, but with no direct competitor, a closer look does justify the figure to some extent.

Warranty is the standard Honda fare, with five years unlimited kilometres, eight years battery, plus five years roadside assist.

STYLING AND INTERIOR

There was no denying the original Insight was ahead of its time not only in electrification but in design features which made it stand out on any crowded street.

The Prelude e: HEV continues the tradition of innovation, design leadership and outstanding driving dynamics.

Cabin comfort comes via supportive heated front seats... and that’s about it.

Manual seat adjustment is far below what’s expected in a $65k car.

It’s a serious two plus two with little leg and head room in the rear.

Grown-ups need not apply.

However, a pair of hyper-inquisitive family preteens cracked it by folding the rear seatbacks, flipping the lid and climbing through from the spacious boot.

Job done.

Boot storage space is 264 litres (rear seats up), 760 litres (rear seats folded, measured to roof).

LED lighting, eight-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and auto dimming rearview mirror go somewhere to appease the stratospheric selling price.

INFOTAINMENT

A nine-inch infotainment screen serves up wireless smartphone projection, embedded satellite navigation, DAB+ digital radio and Bluetooth.

A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster can check fuel range directly with a location finder giving immediate access to vehicle location.

A trip log supplies a recent trip history - access to driving history, trip distance, travel time and geofence alert.

Honda Connect is a mobile application and server that allows customers to access vehicle information and interact with their vehicle via a Telematics Control Unit.

This includes climate control, lights on/off to help locate the car in a crowd or at night, plus remote lock and unlock.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The newly developed e:HEV powertrain combines a lithium-ion battery and two compact, powerful electric motors with a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, the latter acting mainly as a generator for the motor and battery pack.

It chips in only at mid or high speeds, sending power to the front axle via the twin motors.

The result is a combined maximum motor output of 135kW of power and 315Nm of torque, with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.3 litres per 100 kilometres on the combined urban/highway cycle.

The test car recorded an average of 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres over a week of mixed work.

SAFETY

The new Prelude incorporates the latest generation SENSING suite of advanced driver-assist and safety technologies, which employs a new 100-degree front wide-view camera and enhanced recognition of road lines, boundaries, pedestrians and other vehicles, including motorcycles and cyclists.

Additional features include traffic sign recognition by automatically recognising and displaying the signs via the 10.2-inch LCD display.

An intelligent speed limiter recognises traffic speed signs and sets the speed limit.

With automatic collision detection, in the event of airbag deployment, a notification will be sent to the device logged in to Honda Connect.

The app will also alert a Honda Connect customer care agent and if a voice call is not answered, emergency services can be dispatched to the accident location.

A total of 10 airbags – driver, front passenger, front side, rear side, front knee, full-length curtain - airbags are fitted to the Prelude as standard equipment.

DRIVING

The new Prelude e:HEV has been engineered to ensure that its e:HEV powertrain, steering and suspension deliver levels of performance, response and feedback that, over the years, have been central to the car’s appeal.

The result is a vehicle that does not quite come up with the most comfortable ride over uneven road surfaces.

Maybe this has something to do with the 19-inch alloy wheels and low-profile tyres.

This advanced powertrain shifts far from noticeably between electric drive, hybrid drive and engine drive to ensure optimum performance in both urban and highway driving.

Four drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and a new Individual mode, which allow separate control of the engine, transmission and cluster gauge display – can be selected by the driver via a centre console button.

Central to the e:HEV system is the fixed-gear transmission (eCVT), which has been designed to minimise mechanical friction and is controlled by an intelligent power control unit that optimises the vehicle to each driving situation.

However, there is something in store for the enthusiast.

Debuting in the Prelude is S+ Shift, which simulates gear shifts akin to a dual-clutch transmission from the car's continuously variable automatic, a system that uses adjustable bands in place of traditional gear ratios.

It uses software to control electric motor speed – cutting torque briefly during upshifts to simulate a gear shunt or reducing power in high gears and low revs to ape an engine approaching its limits– overlaid with amplified engine accompaniment piped into the cabin.

Smiles all round.

SUMMARY

The Honda Prelude e:HEV disappoints by strictly failing to live up to its sports coupe cachet.

And $65k is too much to pay for a ‘Civic’.

But don’t wait for a piping hot Prelude.

There won’t be one, we are told.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 6

Safety: 8

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 5

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 6

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Honda Prelude e:HEV $65,000 driveaway

SPECIFICATIONS (Honda Civic e:HEV 2-litre 4-cyl petrol, 6sp auto, FWD, coupe)

ENGINE

Configuration: four cylinders inline

Capacity: 1993cc

Maximum power 102kW @ 6000rpm

Maximum torque: 186Nm @ 4500rpm

Fuel type: Unleaded petrol 91 RON

Combined fuel cycle: (ADR 81/02) 4.3 L/100km

CO2 emissions 98g/km

ELECTRIC MOTOR

Power: 135kW

Torque: 315Nm @ 4500rpm

Combined power: 135kW

BATTERY PACK

Permanent magnet lithium ion

DRIVELINE: Single speed automatic, FWD

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 4522mm

Width: 1880mm

Height: 1355mm

Wheelbase: 2605mm

Turning circle: 12.0m

Kerb weight: 1468kg

Fuel tank: 40L

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Solid disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres (vehicle)

Eight years battery

Five years roadside assist