The Qashqai compact Nissan SUV has turned its back on the past to embrace petrol/electric power with the company’s own unique innovative e-Power hybrid powertrain.

Upgrades stretch across the whole range from the entry-level ST-L, where prices start at $45,640, plus on-road costs.

The Ti comes in at $49,640 and Ti-L $53,640.

A new N-Design Nissan’s Ti-L e-Power jumps to $52,365, while the new N-Design e-Power tops off the range at $54,140.

On test was the mid-spec Ti-L e-Power.

Nissan’s e-Power system, a series hybrid where a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine charges a battery that powers an electric motor driving the front wheels.

The system produces 140kW and 330Nm, offering EV-like responsiveness and smooth acceleration.

Unlike conventional hybrids, the petrol engine never directly drives the wheels, enhancing refinement and reducing engine noise.

Based on the MY25 Qashqai, the model does introduce Nissan’s Connected Car Services in Australia, giving owners mobile access to key vehicle information, including health and status reports, trip history and vehicle variations.

Qashqais are covered by Nissan’s generous ten-year, 300,000-kilometre conditional warranty, plus roadside assistance for a similar period.

Capped price servicing (with conditions) is available for the first five years.

STYLING

The new Qashqai design language, says Nissan, is punctuated by ‘commas’ kicked off up front by high gloss, 3-D comma-shaped elements appearing to float between the bonnet lip and number plate.

Flanking this space, on higher grades, the ‘commas’ are finished in a ‘satin chrome’ foil stamp.

New headlamps add a sharper look, while daytime running lights below the lens ape the commas of the main grille and join up with a thin light harking back to the previous Qashqai.

The upper DRL becomes the turn indicator when called on, the latter featuring dynamic operation at the front and rear of the vehicle, depending on the grade.

The elements out back copy the front grille commas with their distinctive ‘super red’ shade and clear lenses.

Nissan has wheeled out a string of designs and sizes, starting with 17-inch alloys for the ST, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels adorn the ST-L, the Ti gets 19-inch alloys, while the Ti-L and new N-Design feature new 20-inch diamond-cut wheel designs.

Three new colours have been added to the Qashqai spectrum, including Pearl White, Black Onyx and Deep Ocean.

On top of everything, there is an option of a black roof on Ti grade and above.

INTERIOR

Designers have put on a polished performance in the cabin, which comes in for an ‘upscale ambience’ centred on new patterned materials on the centre console and insert between the dashboard and glovebox.

The Ti-Ls are dressed up by Alcantara on the dash, door inserts and armrests, centre console storage lid and knee pads, although the cup holders and cubby armrest are too far to the rear to reach comfortably.

Mood-shaping, ambient lighting has a range of colours.

Seats are PVC and leather accented, the front heated, with the driver boasting an eight-way power adjustable position with memory function, the passenger with lumbar support.

The Ti-L ePower boasts an advanced 10.8-inch windscreen head-up display.

Boot space in the Ti-L is a generous 452 litres with seat backs in position and 1376 litres with the backs folded.

Powertrain mechanicals leave room only for a temporary spare.

INFOTAINMENT

From the ST up, the Qashqai is fitted with a 12.3-inch centre-mounted touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a similar-size TFT Advanced Drive Assist display instrument cluster.

The MY25 generation debuts Nissan Connected Car Services in Australia.

By downloading the app owners are given access to their vehicle’s ‘health’ and status information and trip history.

Theft and tow alerts are also included.

The Ti-L e-Power boasts a Bose 10-speaker audio – two tweeters, six high and medium frequency door/front pillar speakers.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

As with the previous model, the newbie calls on one of two powertrains.

One pairs a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (110kW/250Nm) with CVT transmission.

Three drive modes - standard, eco and sport – add to ride and handling versatility.

The other is Nissan’s clever e-Power set-up, comprising a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, with a power generator, inverter and electric motor, delivering a combined output of 140kW and 330Nm.

Nissan’s e-Pedal Step and regenerative braking have the e-Power behaving like a full electric EV, leaving the internal combustion engine only to charge the battery.

SAFETY

The Qashqai attracts a five-star rating from ANCAP’s 2021 crash testing.

Standard features include seven airbags, including front-centre, while autonomous emergency braking features pedestrian and cyclist detection, plus junction assist.

Also across the range are active speed limiter, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision and lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, traffic sign recognition and tyre pressure monitor.

The Ti-L e-Power provides 360-degree camera, moving object detection, front parking sensors, ProPILOT lane centring, alarm system, intelligent park assist (semi-auto park) and side parking sensors.

DRIVING

The Qashqai Ti-L e-Power chassis is set up on the sporty side, the stiff suspension and 20-inch wheels competing with the softer clubby surrounds in a cabin that well insulates occupants from engine and road noise.

Handling and steering feedback are positive, the latter, once again, subject to jarring on bigger bumps in the bitumen.

Maximum electric torque is enough to give handy getaway and acceleration, something that often plagues CVT-equipped models.

Nissan rates Qashqai Ti-L e-Power fuel consumption on the combined urban/highway cycle at 4.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

The test vehicle recorded 4.8 litres per 100 kilometres on the motorway and nine to 10 litres per 100 kilometres in day-to-day city and suburban work.

Premium unleaded petrol (95 RON) is recommended by the maker.

Drive Modes range from eco (laidback), normal (down to business) to sport (added pep).

SUMMARY

Ostensibly the Ti-L e-Power is a full EV driven by electricity alone.

There is no plug-in battery charging of the e-Power.

This is achieved by Nissan’s unique series hybrid system.

The petrol engine is not connected at any time directly to the wheels.

As for efficiency and reliability, the jury is still out on this.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 6

Safety: 7

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 7

Value: 8

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Nissan Qashqai ST-L e-Power $45,640

Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power $49,640

Nissan Qashqai Ti-L e-Power $53,640

Nissan Qashqai N-Design e-Power $54,140

Note: These prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your Nissan local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Nissan Qashqai Ti 1.5-litre 3-cyl turbo-petrol, range extender hybrid, 1sp, FWD, SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Ten years / 300,000 kilometres (conditional)

Capped price servicing five years

Roadside assist 10 years