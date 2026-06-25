Late last century who would have looked twice at a Camry parked in a neighbour’s driveway?

The answer is not many.

The mid-size Toyota sedan could be relied upon to serve the average family well with uninspiring looks and perky yet economical performance.

Even so, it became Australia’s favourite mid-size sedan.

Five generations later the new hybrid-only Camry has cast off its comfy cardigan character, morphing into a sleek chic catwalk star, but still with the bones of a versatile form of ‘mass’ transport.

The new Camry range starts at $39,990, plus on-road costs, for the entry-level Ascent, packed with standard equipment and features including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, daytime running lights and rear combination lamps.

The mid-range Ascent Sport is available from $42,990 plus ORCs, and adds high-grade LED headlamps and tail-lamps, plus LED foglamps.

Priced from $53,990, the flagship SL (the test vehicle) boasts new-design 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic rain-sensing wipers, rear side and back privacy glass, and heated side mirrors with reverse and memory function.

The Camry is covered by Toyota Warranty Advantage that includes a five-year unlimited coverage period.

Toyota Service Advantage provides capped price servicing over the same period

STYLING

While the new Camry sits on the same platform as its predecessor, with a 2825mm wheelbase, the car’s new model looks have resulted in a longer front overhang extending the vehicle’s overall length by 35mm.

Complementing the new powertrain, a sleek exterior adopts Toyota’s hammer head design language with its functional and stylish aerodynamic features.

In profile, character lines converging at the rear, along with a new tapered roofline, give the Camry a distinctively dynamic appearance.

Eight exterior colours complete the Camry Hybrid range, with an exotic palette of Glacier or Frosted White, Silver Pearl, Liquid Mercury, Eclipse Black, Jasper Red, Precious Bronze and Saturn Blue.

INTERIOR

The modern sophistication moves ‘indoors’ with a premium cabin environment including a sculpted dashboard and door trims combining seamlessly with quality materials all round.

Digital instrumentation is displayed on seven or 12-inch screens, depending on vehicle grade.

The latter sets out info in a clear and concise fashion in the SL test car.

Customisable driving and vehicle system info is complemented by climate and nine-speaker JBL audio.

The flagship features leather-accented upholstery, eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, with heating and ventilation, plus panoramic sunroof and boot space for 524 litres of gear and temporary spare wheel.

INFOTAINMENT

As well as premium audio the Camry SL features a flash selection of multi-media functions including satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The combined Hybrid Electric system power has been upped by 10kW to 170kW through a combination of the 138kW/221Nm petrol engine and 100kW/208Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the front axle.

The system drives the front wheels via a continuous variable transmission, with Normal, Eco and Sport modes, along with solely EV allowing the Camry to haul under electric power for short distances at low speeds.

SAFETY

Safety is in the hands of Toyota’s latest Safety Sense suite of systems.

Upgrades include road user detection, and active cruise control, plus the addition of new functions including blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, emergency driver support and safe exit alert.

DRIVING

The new Camry debuts Toyota’s new fifth generation 2.5-litre hybrid electric powertrain in its Australian line-up for the first time recording a miserly fuel consumption of four litres per 100 kilometres on the combined urban/highway cycle.

The test Camry SL recorded five litres per 100km over a range of driving conditions.

Switching between power sources is seamless, the only distinction is the noise of the petrol engine when in operation.

Typically, on electric power alone silence is replaced by tyre noise intruding into the cabin on course road surfaces.

In line with the improved smooth, linear operation of the powertrain, Toyota engineers have retuned the front MacPherson strut and rear multilink rear suspension, providing better handling without disturbing ride comfort.

Power steering has been the centre of attention too with speed sensitive assistance providing lighter, more responsive feel.

A new active hydraulic brake booster has been added to enhance brake feel and improve energy recovery for regenerative braking.

SUMMARY

With a modern makeover, higher tech and slim running costs, the Camry Hybrid has every reason to continue to take its place as a family favourite.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 8

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 7

Value: 8

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Toyota Camry Ascent Hybrid $39,990

Toyota Camry Ascent Sport Hybrid $42,990

Toyota Camry SL Hybrid $53,990

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota Camry SL 2.5-litre 4-cyl, CVT, FWD, Sedan)

ENGINE

Configuration: four cylinders inline

Capacity: 2487cc

Maximum power 138kW @ 6000rpm

Maximum torque: 221Nm @ 3600-5200rpm

Maximum combined output: 170kW

Fuel type: Unleaded petrol 95 RON

Combined fuel cycle: (ADR 81/02) 4.0 L/100km

CO2 emissions 91g/km

ELECTRIC MOTOR

Series parallel full hybrid

Front motor generator: Permanent magnet synchronous motor

MG maximum power: 100kW

MG maximum torque: 208Nm

Total power: 169kW

Total torque: 350Nm

HYBRID BATTERY: Lithium ion

CAPACITY: 4Ahr

DRIVELINE: CVT, FWD

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 4920mm

Width: 1840mm

Height: 1445mm

Wheelbase: 2825mm:

Turning circle: 11.4m

Kerb weight: 1625kg

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Solid disc

STANDARD WARRANTY