The latest and ninth generation Toyota Hilux arrived late last year.

Just like Toyota's other models it is available with a hybrid powertrain, but not just any old hybrid: a diesel hybrid.

Our test vehicle, the 4x4 SR double cab 48-volt mild hybrid, sits at the heart of the range, one up from the entry level Workmate - but still surprisingly swish.

STYLING

Hilux is available in five grades and 16 variations, including cab-chassis or pick-up configurations, 4x2 or 4x4 drivelines, and single, extra and double-cab body styles.

Prices kick off from $33,990 for the 4x2 Workmate single cab-chassis with a manual transmission, but more than double by the time you reach the top.

The hybrid kicks in later on with SR cab-chassis from $57,990, followed closely by our test vehicle, the SR double cab pick-up 48V at $59,490 with an auto.

Premium paint adds $675; the premium interior pack adds $2500, all excluding on-road costs.

The latest Hilux SR has a tough, functional look rather than a “show truck” vibe.

The front end is broad and upright, with a simple grille treatment and practical headlights.

Our test vehicle was fitted with an optional bull bar that incorporates a light bar and serves to enhance the tough visage.

There’s less chrome than the SR5 and more hard-wearing plastic where you’d expect it to get knocked around.

SR is differentiated on the outside by 17-inch alloy wheels, silver painted lower front bumper, black painted door handles, side mirrors and hood moulding, LED front fog lights, side steps, locking rear tailgate and a choice of six exterior colours.

Owners of double cab automatic versions can also choose to change their 17-inch alloy wheels to steel wheels if they prefer.

Inside, there's manual aircon, while the SR adds greater front-seat bolstering and high-grade fabric upholstery, leather-accented shift knob and steering wheel, a 300W inverter, and smart entry and start.

A simple 7.0-inch digital instrument panel delivers clear, easy-to-read info - but lacks the bells and whistles of higher grades.

SAFETY

Hilux carries a five-star safety rating.

Extra safety equipment on SR includes tyre pressure monitoring and a panoramic view monitor, while 4x4 automatic grades bring additional off-road capability with a locking rear differential, Multi Terrain Select and downhill assist control.

SR customers are also able to remotely lock and unlock their vehicle through the myToyota Connect app.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

Under the bonnet sits Toyota’s 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel.

In its current tune it produces around 150kW, with torque output depending on the transmission.

In the mild-hybrid, a 48-volt system adds a small motor-generator and compact battery.

This doesn’t turn the Hilux into a full hybrid, but it can assist the engine briefly at low revs, smooth restarts and capture a bit of energy under braking.

Drive is sent either to the rear wheels (in 4x2s) or through a part-time four-wheel-drive system with high and low ranges.

A rear differential lock is available on 4x4 SRs and key for serious off-road use.

The gearbox is a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

DRIVING

The big news with the SR is V-Active technology - even though it doesn't wear a hybrid badge.

It's a 48-volt mild hybrid system that consists of an 8.5kW/65Nm electric motor generator, lithium-ion battery and DC/DC converter.

It's designed to provide smoother stop-start functionality while also providing improved driving feel when accelerating from standstill.

In dual cab form it’s a sizeable vehicle, stretching more than five metres in length.

Getting in and out is easy enough for most adults, helped by side steps, though shorter passengers will still notice the height.

Once aboard, you’re greeted by a cabin that is more site office than lounge room, with seats trimmed in a hard-wearing fabric.

Hard plastics dominate, but they feel robust rather than cheap.

Everything is where you’d expect it and can be operated with gloved hands.

Front seats in the SR have evolved beyond the flat perches of old, with more bolstering and better thigh support.

The driving position is upright and commanding, with good forward vision and large mirrors that help when towing or reversing into tight spots.

The rear bench is adequate for shorter trips and a better fit for kids, though the backrest is fairly upright and the base a little short, reminding you this is still a commercial vehicle at heart.

Missing are rear air vents.

Out the back, the tub accepts standard pallets and typical worksite loads, but there's no liner or cover.

However, tie-down points, a damped tailgate and easy step-up access make loading reasonably straightforward.

SR has a braked tow capacity of 3500kg and accepts a payload of 1125kg.

Performance is modest rather than exciting: you’re looking at roughly mid-teens 0-100km/h times when loaded up, a bit quicker when unladen.

But this engine is more about pulling power than sprint times.

With a largish 80-litre tank, fuel consumption with this version is a claimed 7.2L/100km.

We were getting 9.3L/100km after about 330km of mixed driving.

The front end uses a more sophisticated set-up that keeps steering feel and body control respectable for a ladder-frame vehicle.

Steering weight is well judged: light enough for easy parking and city work, yet with enough heft on the highway to feel stable.

Body roll is controlled, and can be hustled along a country road without feeling wayward.

Brakes are strong and confidence-inspiring, though as with any heavy vehicle you still need to allow for stopping distances when towing or fully loaded.

It's off-road where the Hilux SR really earns its stripes.

Ground clearance, approach and departure angles and underbody protection are all tuned for serious work.

Low-range gearing, hill-descent control, a proper rear diff lock and sensible traction-control calibration give it the tools to climb, descend and crawl through the kind of tracks that would stop a soft-roader dead.

The suspension offers good wheel travel and keeps tyres in contact with the ground more often than not, which is exactly what you want when things get gnarly.

Noise levels are acceptable rather than plush.

The diesel clatter is obvious on cold start and under hard throttle, but it fades into the background at cruising speeds.

Wind and tyre noise are well contained for a vehicle of this type, though you’re always aware you’re in a commercial-based ute rather than a luxury SUV.

SUMMING UP

The Hilux SR dual cab utility is not trying to be the most glamorous or hi-tech ute in the car park.

Instead, it doubles down on what has made the nameplate a fixture in Australia: durability, capability and a sense that it will cop punishment without complaint.

While rivals such as the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50 and Mitsubishi Triton have lifted their game, the Hilux SR remains a default choice for buyers who value proven hardware and a huge dealer network over the very latest platform.

RATINGS:

Looks: 7.5

Performance: 7

Safety: 7.5

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 8

Comfort: 7

Tech: 7

Value: 7.5

Overall: 7.3

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

4 x 2

WorkMate single cab-chassis MT, $33,990

WorkMate single cab-chassis AT, $35,990

WorkMate double cab pick-up AT, $47,990

SR double cab pick-up AT, $52,990

4 x 4

WorkMate single cab-chassis AT, $45,990

WorkMate double cab-chassis AT, $52,490

WorkMate double cab pick-up AT, $53,990

SR extra cab-chassis AT, $54,990

SR double cab-chassis MT, $54,990

SR double cab-chassis 48V AT, $57,990

SR double cab pick-up 48V AT, $59,490

SR5 double cab pick-up MT, $63,990

SR5 double cab-chassis 48V AT, $64,490

SR5 double cab pick-up 48V AT, $65,990

Rogue double cab pick-up 48V AT, $71,990

Rugged X double cab pick-up 48V AT, $71,990

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota HiLux SR, 2.8L 4-cylinder diesel, 48v mild hybrid, 6sp automatic, AWD, utility)

STANDARD WARRANTY:

Five years / unlimited kilometres