Like most other model updates, Toyota Kluger has grown in size progressively through its life.

The latest (fourth) generation launched here in mid-2021, and is no exception at just under five metres in length.

Kluger was given an upgrade in early 2023 that saw the previous, thirsty, V6 petrol engine replaced by a more fuel efficient 2.4-litre turbocharged four but quickly changed to a hybrid-only powertrain.

The upgrade also added remote access through Toyota Connected Services and an enhanced multimedia system.

The MY2025 Kluger comes with three trim levels: GX, GXL and Grande, all with all-wheel drive.

At the same there have been a couple of price increases with the GX now selling for $62,140, GXL for $71,930 and Grande for $85,135.

All before on-road costs.

Standard equipment across the range includes smart entry and start, manual front and rear dual-zone air conditioning, rain sensing wipers and automatic lights, and seven USB ports.

GXL and Grande models gain power heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, synthetic leather upholstery, power tailgate and satellite navigation with the latest generation multimedia system.

The Grande Hybrid that we tested adds a panoramic moonroof, hands-free operating power tailgate, front seat ventilation, head-up display, a 360-degree all-round view monitor, leather-accented seats and an 11-speaker JBL premium audio system.

STYLING

Aimed clearly at family buyers, styling is neat and attractive without anything that’s likely to turn heads.

The large stacked trapezoidal grille has the Toyota badge at the top centre with a blue trim to identify the hybrid’s electric component.

The grille is complemented by slimline LED light clusters with integrated daytime running lights and LED fog lights.

There’s a tapered roofline with an integrated rear spoiler, rising beltline and windows with blacked-out B-pillars.

Side mirrors have been moved lower on the door panel to improve forward visibility and reduce blind spots.

The rear follows through with a wide stance, slim LED taillights and a large lower skid plate.

The GX and GXL ride on 18-inch alloys, and the Grande gets 20-inch Chromtec wheels.

There’s a choice of five body colours: Eclipse Black, Frosted White, Liquid Mercury (grey), Atomic Rush (red) and Saturn Blue.

INTERIOR

The interior of Kluger features quality materials and soft touch surfaces.

The dashboard houses the instrument cluster, central touchscreen display and separate air-conditioning and audio controls.

GX comes with fabric seats, GXL gets synthetic leather and Grande premium leather.

The lower centre console incorporates the transmission lever, drive and AWD mode select switchgear if needed, electronic park brake and two large cupholders.

Storage throughout the cabin includes a 15-litre centre console box, overhead glasses holder, front door bins with 700ml bottle holders, rear door bins with two 700ml bottle holders and eight cupholders.

Two large shelves, one in front of the passenger the other in the centre of the dashboard are perfect for storing phones, wallets, keys etc.

Access into the second and third row two-seat bench is made easy with the fold down levers for both rows located on the outer shoulder of the seats, which, for the third-row seats, also automatically folds the head rests in one action.

There’s excellent head and leg room in the second-row seats which can slide forward to increase third-row legroom.

Middle row passengers also get ceiling-mounted air vents, air-conditioning, controls and two USB-C ports.

Boot space with all seats in place is a reasonable 241 litres.

With the third-row seats folded flat, this increases to 552 litres, while folding the second row 60/40-split seat back as well reaches 1150 litres.

The rear hatch is powered for GXL and with a ‘kick sensor’ for the Grande.

A removable luggage cover, standard on all models, can be stored under the luggage space deck when not in use.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

Kluger Hybrid combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with three electric motors that generate a combined output of 184kW including 142kW from the engine.

Peak torque is 242 Nm with fuel usage listed at 5.6 litres per 100 km.

Electronic (e-CVT) continuously variable transmission send power to all four wheels.

There are three drive modes: Sport, Normal and Eco, selectable via a lever on the centre console.

SAFETY

Kluger was last tested by ANCAP back in June 2021 and received the maximum 5-star rating.

Standard features include seven airbags including a driver knee bag but not one in the front between occupants.

There is autonomous emergency braking that can detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, a reversing camera that includes a camera cleaning system activated via the rear screen washer switch.

In GXL versions, the camera display offers normal and wide-angle images and incorporates active guidelines.

There is a 360-degree panoramic view camera but only in the Grande.

Other safety features across the range include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and Isofix child anchors in the outer rear seats.

DRIVING

Built on the same platform as the RAV4 and Camry, Kluger delivers a balance of ride and handling, resulting in a premium feel on the road.

Although it does come with all-wheel drive, Kluger isn't a serious off-road vehicle – the similarly-sized Prado fills that gap in the Toyota range.

Rather it's aimed at those looking for a medium to large station wagon to carry the family.

Compared with the previous generation Kluger, the current model offers a substantial improvement in driving stability, roadholding and comfort on all surfaces thanks to newly developed front and rear suspension set-ups that provide responsive, smooth handling.

Ride comfort is also enhanced by a new Body Control system that controls drive torque to minimise vehicle pitching due to road surface irregularities.

Steering is responsive with nice feedback.

Combined fuel consumption is listed as 5.6 litres per 100 km.

We averaged 6.8 during our week of testing.

Kluger is covered by the Toyota Warranty Advantage, which provides five-year unlimited kilometre coverage, extending to seven-years on engine and driveline provided that logbook servicing has been maintained on time at any authorised mechanic.

SUMMARY

With nearly a quarter of a century behind it, Kluger has established itself as one of the best seven-seat family SUV on the Australian market.

It’s spacious without being cumbersome with quality materials and fittings.

Any lack of performance in the powertrain is made up for in smooth running and hybrid-based fuel efficiency.

Comfort and low road noise makes Kluger a perfect long-distance cruiser.

RATINGS

Looks: 8/10

Performance: 7/10

Safety: 8/10

Thirst: 8/10

Practicality: 7/10

Comfort: 9/10

Tech: 8/10

Value: 6/10

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

GX AWD 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid: $62,140

GXL AWD 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid: $71,930

Grande AWD 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid: $85,135

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota Kluger Grande 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid five-door seven-seat wagon)

STANDARD WARRANTY:

Five years / unlimited kilometres