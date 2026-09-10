South Korea’s KG Mobility (KGM), formerly SsangYong, unlike rivals, has broken the mould by ignoring passenger vehicles and relying on a ute to carry forward electrification of its brand.

The Musso EV is purely an electric dual-cab ute unrelated to the turbo-diesel Musso and is more closely related to the car-based Actyon and Torres SUVs.

It marks KGM’s first electric ute in Australia, replacing the diesel-powered Musso with a fully electric dual-cab model.

Available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive variants, pricing starts around $60,000 for the Musso 2WD Ute, followed by the 2WD Black Edge Edition at $62,000 and AWD Ute at $64,000.

All prices are drive-away.

The Musso EV 2WD (the test vehicle) boasts a range of 420km, while the AWD clocks in at 380km.

With 300kW DC fast charging, the battery can recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in roughly 31 minutes.

Built-in vehicle-to-load (V2L) enables an external power supply for camping gear, tools, or outdoor appliances.

The Musso EV is covered by a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty and the high-voltage battery 10 years unlimited kilometres.

STYLING

From the outside the Musso EV is distinguished from the ICE model by a sculpted bonnet, horizontal dot-pattern LED daytime running lights with integrated turn signals emphasising the Ute’s high-tech credentials.

In profile, tub and cabin combine with unique lines and styling highlights.

Bold wheel arches door décor present a rugged look, while the the rhino emblem on the c pillar identifies the Musso’s heritage.

The rear continues the identity with bold KGM logo on the tailgate, modern LED combination lights and defined bumper with skid plate and integrated steps at each corner, the latter a thoughtful touch when loading the tub.

INTERIOR

Occupants are welcomed by premium materials in spacious surroundings, including powered, heated and ventilated seating up front.

Rear seats are adjustable and heated in the outer positions.

There’s plenty of leg room back there too.

Up front, the Musso EV is practical, with two cupholders, varied phone cradles, a large open section under the centre console, and dual bottle holders in the doors.

With room of a mid-size SUV, the cabin is in with a Musso tub, which includes eight tie-down hooks, a moulded liner and lighting for improved visibility when loading.

Musso’s self-leveling rear suspension keeps everything in its place no matter what the load.

INFOTAINMENT

The cabin interior adopts KGM’s slim and wide concept, with its panoramic view of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and similar width centre touchscreen, powered by next-gen Athena 2.0, a step up in speed and usability.

Sadly, these days connectivity is king in the automotive market, so to have a car with only wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a negative.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The Musso EV is powered by an 80.6 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery renowned for its durability and heat resistance.

The 2WD model features a 152kW front motor delivering 339Nm of torque via a single-speed reduction gear.

The AWD adds a 152kW/339Nm rear motor.

SAFETY

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags electronic stability control, autonomous emergency braking, anti-lock braking, brake assist, and multi-collision braking.

Also on hand are lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, plus front and rear parking sensors.

DRIVING

The most noticeable thing about the Musso EV on the road is its top-rate ride and handling no matter what the load or conditions under foot.

It’s equivalent to some of the better SUVs running around.

Lifestyle is the word here.

Tradie or tough traveller is not what the Musso RV is about.

KGM quotes energy consumption of 23kWh/100km for the 2WD model on the combined city/country cycle.

Regenerative braking is adjustable across three levels courtesy of steering wheel-mounted paddles, while an intelligent system automatically adapts the vehicle to road gradients and traffic conditions optimising energy recovery.

Towing is where this electric ute is held back.

A braked towing capacity of only 1800kg is down considerably over the 3500kg of many rivals.

A maximum tow ball download of 180kg is limiting.

SUMMARY

The 2026 KGM Musso EV is a ute offering a comfortable ride, good range, and modern looks.

Price and some technology miss out on the same high score.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 7

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Musso EV 2WD Ute $60,000

Musso EV Black Edge $62,000

Musso EV AWD $64,000

Note: These are drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (KGM Musso EV,1sp auto, FWD Ute)

ENGINE

Electric motor: Front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor

Maximum power 152kW

Maximum torque: 339Nm

DRIVELINE: 1 Speed Automatic Transmission (Reduction Gear), FWD

BATTERY: Lithium-ion phosphate

Capacity 80.6kWh

PERFORMANCE:

Driving range: 612km

Energy consumption: (claimed) 230 kWh/km

Range: 420km

CHARGING:

DC Fast Charge 10-80% (300kW Charger) approx. 36min

DC connector: CCS type 2

AC Charge 10-100% - with 100kW Charger approx. 46min

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 5160mm

Width: 1920mm

Height: 1750mm

Wheelbase: 3150mm

Turning circle: 10.9m

Kerb weight: 2165kg

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

Seven years / unlimited kilometres

10-years / unlimited kilometres, high-voltage battery