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$1 billion for regions

<p>UNITED PUSH: Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant met with mayors and CEOs from other regional cities across the state this week who are backing a united call on major parties for a $1 billion Regional Growth Fund over four years.</p>\\n
<p>UNITED PUSH: Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant met with mayors and CEOs from other regional cities across the state this week who are backing a united call on major parties for a $1 billion Regional Growth Fund over four years.</p>\\n

UNITED PUSH: Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant met with mayors and CEOs from other regional cities across the state this week who are backing a united call on major parties for a $1 billion Regional Growth Fund over four years.

Regional Cities Victoria backing our council call to major parties for regional investment
Jeff Zeuschner
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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