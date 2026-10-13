Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta

Wangaratta’s annual Junior Basketball Tournament has been labelled a “raging success” after more than 5000 people from across the wider district descended on the rural city for a junior festival of hoops. Upgraded spectator hubs and high-calibre competition created an electric atmosphere across multiple venues in Wangaratta, Benalla and Myrtleford as the region’s best young talent hit the court. Wangaratta Basketball president Adam Maher said the weekend delivered on all fronts both on and off the courts. “The tournament from a club perspective or associations' perspective was a raging success,” he said. “We had some challenges not having Benalla on Sunday, we had to pull the old courts out of retirement to give them a bit of a go, but that seemed to work okay. “On the court the basketball was great, there were some good, close games right across the weekend.” The tournament had more of a visible festive vibe this year moving barbecue areas and shaded resting areas from the back of the WSAC to the front, creating a welcoming atmosphere at the hub of the event. Maher said there was also positive feedback from local business owners in the area who saw an uptick of visitation in the area. “From the people that came we’ve had good responses, they loved coming to Wangaratta and the games were good,” he said. Since returning to Wangaratta with the completion of the WSAC redevelopment, the tournament grew on last year to 133 competing teams across 21 divisions from under 10s to under 18s. While the home sides were unable to taste success throughout the tournament, there was still plenty of positive signs for the young Warriors. Both under 12 girls and under 14 boys division one teams went on to play-off in semi-finals while the under 18 boys played a thrilling semi-final against the eventual division once grand final winner Yarrawonga Mulwala, going down by five points. “We didn't finish as high as we'd like to from a club's point of view, but that just means we've got some work to do, and that's okay,” Maher said. “It was great to see we had the under 10s again this year, their experience was really good which puts us in a good spot for our future moving forward. “When we've got kids at that sort of age, really keen and getting a feel for what the Warriors lifestyle is about, that means hopefully we're going to get those flowing through in the not-too-distant future.” TOURNAMENT DIVISION 1 AND 2 GRAND FINAL RESULTS Under 10 boys: Yarra Mul Lakers Bonat def. Yarra Mul Lakers Ednie 24-19. Under 10 girls: Yarra Mul Lakers def. Benalla Breakers 4-3. Under 12 boys D1: Yarra Mul Lakers def. Wodonga Wolves 32-30. Under 12 boys D2: Myrtleford Saints def. Wodonga Wolves 51-49. Under 12 girls D1: Yarra Mul Lakers def. Wodonga Wolves 31-18. Under 12 girls D2: Mansfield Eagles def. Tumut Timberwolves 32-19 Under 14 boys D1: Wodonga Wolves def. Yarra Mul Lakers 74-43. Under 14 boys D2: Myrtleford Saints def. Deni Giants 40-34. Under 14 girls D1: Wodonga Wolves def. Shepparton Gators 37-25. Under 14 girls D2: Echuca Pirates def. Yarra Mul Lakers 25-2.1 Under 16 boys D1: Wodonga Wolves def. Echuca Pirates 58-30. Under 16 boys D2: Shepparton Gators def. Mansfield Eagles 28-26. Under 16 girls D1: Wodonga Wolves def. Echuca Pirates 47-33. Under 16 girls D2: Tumut Timberwolves def. Echuca Pirates 56-26. Under 18 boys D1: Yarra Mul Lakers def. Echuca Pirates 50-36. Under 18 boys D2: Wodonga Wolves def. Myrtleford Saints 37-32. Under 18 girls D1: Wodonga Wolves def. Echuca Pirates 51-15. Under 18 girls D2: Mansfield Eagles def. Deni Giants 30-29.