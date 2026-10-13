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Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta

<p>DRIVING IN: Connah Hart makes a move towards the rack during the Warriors\\' under 18s match against Echuca, which they would go on to win 51-48. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>DRIVING IN: Connah Hart makes a move towards the rack during the Warriors\\' under 18s match against Echuca, which they would go on to win 51-48. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

DRIVING IN: Connah Hart makes a move towards the rack during the Warriors' under 18s match against Echuca, which they would go on to win 51-48. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

More than 5000 visitors descend on Wangaratta for Wangaratta Junior Basketball Tournament
Bailey Zimmermann
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

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