Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Police are investigating a suspicious Wangaratta unit fire on Monday morning which led to a man being hospitalised for smoke inhalation. A FRV spokesperson said about 9:10am on 12 October firefighters were deployed to a fire inside a Morrell Street unit. A Triple Zero caller reported smoke coming from a window. The scene was under control within five minutes of the emergency services arriving. One occupant was removed from the unit and placed into the care of paramedics while a person from another property was assessed for smoke inhalation. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a man in his 50s was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition. The incident was handed to Wangaratta police who deemed the fire suspicious and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire. Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Wangaratta police on 03 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.