Social media
Home page>News>180 events on offer duri...
News

180 events on offer during Wangaratta Seniors Festival

<p>WHAT\\'S ON: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council\\u2019s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.</p>\\n
<p>WHAT\\'S ON: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council\\u2019s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.</p>\\n

WHAT'S ON: The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council’s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre.

Wangaratta Seniors Festival offers a diverse program of free and low-cost activities
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
News

Staffing review in Catholic schools

Staffing review in Catholic schools
Staffing review in Catholic schools
News

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
News

Linking generations through theatre project

Linking generations through theatre project
Linking generations through theatre project