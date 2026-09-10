180 events on offer during Wangaratta Seniors Festival

Older residents and their families can enjoy more than 180 events across the Rural City of Wangaratta this October as part of the 2026 Wangaratta Seniors Festival. Running from 1 to 31 October, the festival offers a diverse program of free and low-cost activities designed to help people connect, learn, stay active, and try something new. The full Wangaratta Seniors Festival program is available on council’s website and printed copies can be collected from Rural City of Wangaratta Customer Service, Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre. Delivered with support from Department Families, Fairness and Housing and in partnership with local community groups, volunteers and businesses, this year’s program includes music, gardening, technology, health and wellbeing activities, social gatherings, and practical information sessions. This year’s theme, 'Connect, Create, Celebrate', recognises the contributions of older residents and encourages people to reconnect with their interests, develop new skills and build social connections. Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the Wangaratta Seniors Festival is a wonderful opportunity to try something new, share experiences and connect with others. "With more than 180 events planned throughout October, there are plenty of ways to get involved," she said. “Thank you to the local groups, volunteers, businesses, and community members who have helped deliver this year’s program. "I encourage seniors and their families to explore what is on offer and join in the celebrations.” Feature events include • Denis Walter: Soundtrack of Our Lives at Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre • Morning Tea at Wangaratta Community Garden • Age Well Expo at Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre • Digital Mentor Sessions at Wangaratta Library • Safety and Security with Scones at Pangerang Community Hub To view the festival guide and bookings, visit http://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Seniors-Festival.