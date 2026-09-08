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Linking generations through theatre project

<p>LINKING GENERATIONS: Wangaratta Players president Shelley Bovenkamp (front with Trixie) and Youthies members involved in Encore Across Eras, Ginger Manuel Roberts, Piper Matthews, Lily Britton, Lalia Sartori, Billie Creasy and Nellie Longok.</p>\\n
<p>LINKING GENERATIONS: Wangaratta Players president Shelley Bovenkamp (front with Trixie) and Youthies members involved in Encore Across Eras, Ginger Manuel Roberts, Piper Matthews, Lily Britton, Lalia Sartori, Billie Creasy and Nellie Longok.</p>\\n

LINKING GENERATIONS: Wangaratta Players president Shelley Bovenkamp (front with Trixie) and Youthies members involved in Encore Across Eras, Ginger Manuel Roberts, Piper Matthews, Lily Britton, Lalia Sartori, Billie Creasy and Nellie Longok.

Wangaratta Players youth group wins council grant for intergenerational initiative.
Simone Kerwin
September 8, 2026 • 06:00

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