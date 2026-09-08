Linking generations through theatre project

An intergenerational theatre project is among the initiatives which have received funding through the Rural City of Wangaratta's 2026-'27 grants program. Altered this year to combine community, sponsorship, quick response and tourism events grants, the program supports a broad range of projects - from community events and cultural celebrations to infrastructure improvements, health and wellbeing programs, environmental projects and equipment purchases which benefit local communities. Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Youth Group will use the $1700 it received through the grants program on an intergenerational project currently under way involving 'Youthies' members and aged care residents at Respect - St John's. Encore Across Eras is giving six young actors aged between 10 and 12 the chance to be matched and then spend time with St John's residents. They will each produce monologues drawn from the residents' lives and stories, which will then be performed both at the aged care facility and at the Players' Stage Door Studio later this year. Youthies facilitator Colette Quin said the youngsters had been prompted to ask the residents for memories of school, friends, sporting involvement, and many other aspects of their lives, as they searched for material they would utilise in their monologues. Colette said the youngsters involved had gathered a number of times already, alternately meeting with their interviewees at St John's and working on their performance skills at The Stage Door, and had relished the process, as had the residents. With a similar approach to ABC TV show 'Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds', the concept has already resulted in positive exchanges between generations. "The residents are aged from early 80s to early 90s, and they have been really open in their interviews with the kids, who just love it," Colette said. "The residents will always apologise for not being able to remember things, but what they have shared with the Youthies has been really wonderful. "The relationships between the generations have really blossomed, and if I see them while visiting St John's, the residents will always ask when the kids are coming back." She said the range of stories from the residents, who were not all originally from Wangaratta and came with a variety of life experiences, had offered plenty of scope for creation of the monologues. As well as gathering their stories to share, the Youthies have been encouraged to take note of the residents' expressions as they speak, so they can convey their emotions when performing - deepening the connection and skills developed through the process. With the monologues coming together, performances are expected to be held in November, one at St John's and another at The Stage Door in Evans Street. Colette said it was hoped 'Encore Across Eras' could become an annual collaboration between the Youthies and St John's.