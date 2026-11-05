25 contractors assigned to council works panel

Twenty-five contractors have been appointed to Rural City of Wangaratta Council's new civil works panel, which will be used for road, drainage and other maintenance and small to medium capital works over the next two years. Director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan told the October meeting the contract would "establish a panel of suitably qualified and experienced competitively priced civil contractors to provide council with reliable and responsive access to civil work services". The panel will support maintenance activities and small to medium-scale capital works including roads, bridges, paths, drainage and concrete works. Council's previous panel has expired. Panel members must supply a schedule of rates, and no minimum amount of work or turnover is guaranteed. Council may seek multiple quotes from panel members to ensure value for money. The report said the arrangement would secure local panel members at fixed rates for two years, with work managed within existing maintenance budgets. The panel members are: West Pacific Group; Cleaves Earthmoving and Drainage; Cooks Earthmoving and Laser Forming; Eastside Earthworks and Contracting; EDM Group; Environmental Facility Services; Extons; Hills Civil Construction; Hutchison Civil; KR Hoysted Construction Landscapes; McPherson Earthmoving Contractors; Murray River Excavations; NEXUS Civil; North East Civil Construction; OLEX Civil; Planright; Richardson Earthworks and Maintenance; Roche Excavations; Rostem; SS Plumbing and Civil; Trimble Plumbing and Civil; Twin City Civil; Venn Civil; Wangaratta Excavations and Dry Hire; and Whelan's Group Investments.