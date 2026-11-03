Social media
Home page>News>Tow truck, motorcycle co...
News

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

<p>A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries as police investigate circumstances of collision
Bailey Zimmermann
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 03:14

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Wangaratta man jailed nearly 10 years for historical sexual abuse

Wangaratta man jailed nearly 10 years for historical sexual abuse
Wangaratta man jailed nearly 10 years for historical sexual abuse
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026
Cricket

DLS delivers RUB the win over Benalla

DLS delivers RUB the win over Benalla
DLS delivers RUB the win over Benalla
Cricket

Magpies’ batters fire to victory; Yarra and Tigers continue dominance

Magpies’ batters fire to victory; Yarra and Tigers continue dominance
Magpies’ batters fire to victory; Yarra and Tigers continue dominance