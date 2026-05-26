Safety upgrades are planned for several key streets across Wangaratta, with $2 million in Victorian government funding secured through the Safe Local Roads and Streets Program.

The Rural City of Wangaratta will deliver the works across the CBD and surrounding streets to improve safety for people walking, cycling and driving, particularly in busy areas near schools, the hospital, and the railway station.

The funding forms part of the Victorian government’s $200–$210 million statewide program and will be used to improve safety on high risk local roads.

The works align with Council’s Walking and Cycling Strategy 2020–2030 and the CBD Masterplan.

Council is currently completing detailed design, with construction expected to begin from August 2026 and continue in stages through to December 2026.

Residents and businesses will receive more detailed information as each stage of work approaches.

Planned works include a new wombat crossing on Green Street at the hospital entrance.

Road reconstruction works on Green Street will be delivered at the same time and funded by council ($1.16 million allocated in 2026/27 budget).

A new shared path will also be built between Wangaratta Railway Station and the Rowan Street overpass, providing a safer connection to the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.

On Ovens Street, between Warby Street and Ford/Docker streets, the project includes a new centre median, two wombat crossings, and upgrades to the existing school crossing.

The upgrades are based on risk assessments, crash data and community feedback calling for safer pedestrian crossings, better walking and cycling connections and measures to address speed related safety concerns, particularly around key destinations.

Mayor Irene Grant said the works would deliver practical safety improvements for the community.

“These projects are about making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone,” Cr Grant said.

“They will improve connections to important places like schools, shops and the hospital, and support a more walkable and bike friendly Wangaratta.”

The works will be staggered and during construction, temporary traffic management will be in place, including speed reductions, lane closures, and detours.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where safe and practical, with temporary parking changes near work areas.

Access to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Wangaratta Art Gallery and hospital car parks on Ovens Street and Green Street will remain open during works.

Where possible, construction will be scheduled to minimise disruption, including during school holiday periods.

The project is funded by the Victorian government through the Safe Local Roads and Streets Program, delivered in partnership with the Department of Transport and Planning and the Transport Accident Commission.

A detailed construction schedule and regular updates will be published on council’s website before works begin.

Residents and businesses will also be notified by letter ahead of each construction stage.

Project plans will be available for viewing at the Rural City of Wangaratta Government Centre, with community drop in sessions also scheduled at the Wangaratta Library Foyer - Thursday 4 June from 4pm to 6pm, and government centre foyer - Tuesday 9 June from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Project updates can be found at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Safe-Local-Roads-Streets-Program.