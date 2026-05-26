Wangaratta councillors adopted the 2026/27 budget on Tuesday afternoon, one that held a $3.07 million accounting surplus including a $22.27m capital works program.

The budget highlights a total income of $89.76m including a rate rise consistent with the 2.75 per cent rate cap, with an operating expenditure of $86.69m (a reduction of $2.8m).

A 7 per cent hike in waste charges was tabled in the budget, however, councillors were asked to consider a 6 per cent increase, reflective of the latest fuel price projections.

However, chief executive officer Matt Nelson has been given the delegation to vary adopted fees and charges during the course of the financial year following consultation with councillors.

Capital works include Green Street road upgrade ($1.16m), WSAC Power Efficiency Implementation ($1.06m), Merriwa Park road and pedestrian access upgrade ($423k), Wareena Park community hub architecture ($150k), Eldorado township development ($127k), WJ Findlay female changerooms (120k), Merriwa Park playground (($106), Showgrounds grandstand refurbishment ($106k).

Some $5.37m in projects will be carried forward from this year to 2026/27, including the Wangaratta netball facility upgrade ($3.05m), and Wangaratta flood mitigation strategy design ($1.57m).

During the budget process, several infrastructure programs were revised downward, resulting in overall significant savings from prior years, reflecting both reprioritisation of works and deferral of non-essential spending.

Further reductions were made to budgets for events, community grants/sponsorship programs, economic development, and WSAC projects.

Smaller but consistent savings were also achieved across operational areas, contributing to a cumulative reductions that align with funding constraints, while maintaining core service delivery.

Council received and considered 24 community submissions that raised a range of matters including requests for funding support for community‑led projects.

It was recommended the budget not include any new projects arising from the submissions at this time.

Mr Nelson said council has already begun taking action to improve its financial position, increasing projected cash balances by $3.7 million.

“Over the past 12 months, council has reduced operating costs, reviewed discretionary spending, adjusted the timing and scale of capital works, and made difficult but necessary decisions to reduce future liabilities, including exiting the Co Store agreement,” Mr Nelson said.

"These decisions have not been taken lightly, but they are aimed at improving council’s financial position over the medium and long term.”

In 2026/27, the community will notice some reductions in activity, including fewer events with the removal of the 2027 Outdoor Ball, and a reduction in community, tourism, and event grants from $245,000 in 2025/26 to $121,000 in 2026/27.

Council will also reduce spending on contractors, marketing, externally procured tourism services and strategy development, while limiting investment in new capital projects.

Most user fees and charges will increase by 3.4 per cent, broadly in line with inflation and service delivery costs, contributing to projected revenue of $13.34 million in 2026/27.

The separate glass recycling service introduced last year will continue at no additional cost in 2026/27.

Mr Nelson said the budget strikes a balance between financial reality and the community’s long-term interests.

“This budget reduces spending on events and grants and limits new initiatives," he said.

"Council believes this is necessary to support a more sustainable financial future for Wangaratta.”