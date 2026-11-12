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$4.8 million pledged to partly fix “terrifying” road

<p>RAGGED: Wangaratta-Whitfield Road has been a dangerous passage to travel especially during high traffic times and inclement weather.</p>\\n
<p>RAGGED: Wangaratta-Whitfield Road has been a dangerous passage to travel especially during high traffic times and inclement weather.</p>\\n

RAGGED: Wangaratta-Whitfield Road has been a dangerous passage to travel especially during high traffic times and inclement weather.

Labor candidates to announce funding that would partly fix Wangaratta-Whitfield Road.
Steve Kelly
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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