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Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

<p>HEARTFELT: Harry Lindsey, pictured embracing Project 365 founder Pete Rourke, said he chose Project 365 because the funds would remain within the community and support its work creating conversations and raising awareness about mental health.</p>\\n
<p>HEARTFELT: Harry Lindsey, pictured embracing Project 365 founder Pete Rourke, said he chose Project 365 because the funds would remain within the community and support its work creating conversations and raising awareness about mental health.</p>\\n

HEARTFELT: Harry Lindsey, pictured embracing Project 365 founder Pete Rourke, said he chose Project 365 because the funds would remain within the community and support its work creating conversations and raising awareness about mental health.

Harry Lindsey has raised more than $23,000 for Project 365 with 24 hours of movement
Jordan Duursma
November 10, 2026 • 05:00

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