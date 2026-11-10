Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Wangaratta local Harry Lindsey has raised more than $23,000 for Project 365 after completing 24 hours of continuous movement at Appin Street's Bill Eaton Athletics Complex. Running and walking lap after lap, Harry kept moving from 10am Saturday 31 October until 10am Sunday to raise money and awareness for the local mental health organisation. The final tally, including online, cash and other donations, was just over $23,000, almost five times the original $5000 target. Harry said the result had taken him by surprise. “Honestly, [it was] shocking to get to that,” he said. “I didn’t expect it at all.” The challenge, called Project: 24 for 365, grew from Harry's personal experience of mental health difficulties and the role movement, particularly running, had played in helping him clear his head. He also wanted the event to encourage people to check in on those around them and feel more comfortable beginning conversations when things were not going well. Harry said mental health could still “slip under the radar”, despite increased public discussion. “There’s still not enough [attention] for the situation that we’re dealing with, especially in this current climate,” he said. “It’s something that should be more at the forefront.” Harry said chose Project 365 because the funds would remain within the community and support its work creating conversations and raising awareness about mental health. “Being a local charity as well means that what is raised goes back into our community,” he said. Harry admitted the challenge was more difficult than he had anticipated, with the toughest stretch coming between 2am and 5am. “I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn’t think it was going to be as hard as that,” he said. Crossing the finish line brought “a huge relief”, with the emotion of the previous 24 hours arriving all at once. Harry had people alongside him throughout the event, talking with him and helping take his mind off the physical and mental strain. Crowds also gathered at the start and finish, while community members joined Harry for laps during the challenge. “It kept me going a fair bit,” he said. Harry said seeing the community rally behind both him and the cause was difficult to put into words. “To see that our community get behind something so important is really cool,” he said. “Everyone got behind it, came down, did their own laps [and] ran with me, it was great to see.” For those who donated, participated or sacrificed sleep to support him, Harry had a simple message. “Just a massive thank you,” he said. “It’s hard to really say how much it meant to me, I didn’t expect this amount of support at all.”