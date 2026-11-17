Wangaratta will get a fresh look at the region’s landscape this month, when five local artists join forces for the exhibition ‘5’ at the Art Gallery on Ovens on Murphy Street. Ron Ahl, Jana Brook, Louise Carlisle, Anne Cartwright and Catherine Fuller will show their work from 19 to 30 November, with an opening celebration on Thursday 19 November from 5pm to 7pm. The exhibition grew from a simple invitation when Jana, who has plenty of plein air sketches to draw on, put a notice up for gallery members and asked fellow artists to take part. Jana has chosen to show a selection of her own work alongside other local plein air artists and Ron's sculptures. Jana said her 'En Plein Air' paintings and sketches reflect the landscape that surround her and her connection to place. "They are my personal diaries, reference and inspiration for studio based work," she said. She is an established watercolourist known for her plein air practice, and her partner Ron joins her for their third joint exhibition at the gallery. Ron's sculpture blends realism with stylised pieces, with nature as the dominant feature. "My aim is to capture a sense of grace, symmetry and connection to the earth," he said. "I love the challenge of transforming neglected objects into something beautiful, meaningful and practical." Jana said she first met Catherine Fuller at a Benalla Art Gallery workshop, where a shared passion for sketching the rural environment sparked both collaboration and friendship. Repeated visits to sites such as the Winton Wetlands gave them a sense of renewal and creative focus in the land. Catherine is an emerging artist who brings curiosity and an experimental approach to the show. She said plein air practice has positively challenged her, and that drawing and blending layers is “slow and mindfully rewarding”. Louise Carlisle is known to many local artists as the proprietor of Carlisle Art in Benalla, and she is also a keen plein air artist in her own right. She often takes students sketching around the district and has joined Jana and Catherine on some of their field trips. Jana describes her watercolour and pen work as fresh and “airy”, made up of quick impressions. Louise's own approach is joyfully unfussy. "My favourite thing to do is splash some colours onto paper quickly, without thinking too much about colour mixing or perfection," she said. "Being one with nature and my brush. "Totally in the zone of the moment. "Maybe finishing off with a pen line or two. "Being happy with what ever happens on the page." For Anne Cartwright, born and bred in Myrtleford, the Ovens River and its surrounding valleys have always been special to her. Her work for the exhibition draws on the wider area, including Myrtleford, Porepunkah, Harrietville, Kialla West, Wangaratta and Eldorado. “When I go out painting, my main endeavour is to capture the natural beauty of our stunning bushland and waterways here in the beautiful North East of Victoria,” she says. Many of her scenes will be familiar to visitors, and that is part of the joy. “I am always quite chuffed when people (of all ages) ask me, ‘Did you paint that scene at this location?’ and I am able to say yes,” Anne said. While the artists work in different media, they share a love of the outdoors. “We all enjoy our time outdoors and this exhibition should illustrate our different creative interpretations of nature,” Jana said. All of the paintings are landscapes, with Ron's sculpture offering a three-dimensional take on the same inspiration. All five artists will be at the celebration on Thursday evening, with wine and cheese on offer “It will be a good chance for the public to talk to each individual artist about their work,” Jana said. "The more the merrier.” The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.