Eight King Valley wineries will open their doors this weekend for La Dolce Vita, three days of food, wine, live music and family entertainment. Natalie Pizzini from Wines of the King Valley said the festival is about celebrating "the sweet life, King Valley style", complete with the wonderful Italian style hospitality the region is famous for. The celebrations start on Friday evening with Prosecco Nights at Dal Zotto, featuring eight-piece band Sweet Buzz, wood-fired pizzas, porchetta rolls and plenty of Prosecco. On Saturday and Sunday, each participating winery will offer its own unique experience, from traditional Italian family recipes and gourmet food to live music, dancing, wine spritzes and activities for the kids. Brown Brothers is marking 40 years of its Spring Wine & Food Festival with Mediterranean-inspired food. La Cantina will serve Nonna's lasagna and homemade gnocchi, and offer guided winery tours and a market, while Politini Wines is set to showcase Sicilian flavours, including arancini and cannoli. Pizzini's Spritzzini Pizza Party promises live entertainment, Italian food and refreshing spritzes. John Gehrig Wines offers relaxed riverside tastings, Darling Estate has live acoustic music, and King River Estate is serving a Greek-inspired feast. Ms Pizzini said the festival's strength is its authenticity, with many winemaking families passing traditions and recipes down through generations. Visitors move between wineries, discovering the personality of each one. "There's a genuine sense of family and community that makes the festival incredibly welcoming, and we think that's what keeps people coming back year after year," she said. "Each winery brings something different to the weekend, creating a diverse festival program that caters to a wide range of visitors. "The valley only opens their doors like this once a year, so it's a festival not to be missed." Ms Pizzini said pre-sold tickets are up on last year, and organisers are hopeful of attracting a mix of returning festivalgoers and first-time visitors. The event also supports accommodation providers, restaurants, cafes, transport operators and local producers. Ms Pizzini encouraged visitors to plan their itinerary ahead of time and organise transport so they can relax. "There’s something really special about the combination of Italian hospitality, beautiful surroundings and the opportunity to spend quality time with the people you love,” she said. "Come for the wine, stay for the atmosphere and leave with some wonderful memories. “That's La Dolce Vita" For tickets, festival information and the full program, visit www.winesofthekingvalley.com.au/la-dolce-vita-festival/.