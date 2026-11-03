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$84m Wodonga wastewater treatment plant upgrade officially opens

<p>READY FOR FUTURE GROWTH: North East Water\\'s new treatment plant at Wodonga is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.</p>\\n
<p>READY FOR FUTURE GROWTH: North East Water\\'s new treatment plant at Wodonga is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.</p>\\n

READY FOR FUTURE GROWTH: North East Water's new treatment plant at Wodonga is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

North East Water opens its largest and most significant infrastructure project to date.
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

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