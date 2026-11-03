$84m Wodonga wastewater treatment plant upgrade officially opens

North East Water (NEW) has officially opened the new $84 million upgrade to Wodonga’s wastewater treatment plant, its largest and most significant infrastructure project to date. Supporting residential, commercial and industrial growth through to 2045, the upgraded facility in West Wodonga will also reduce the site’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 88 per cent, lower energy consumption and operating costs, and create new circular economy opportunities. NEW chair Stephen Brown said the site showed how long-term infrastructure planning could support regional growth while delivering better environmental outcomes and long-term value for customers and communities. “This project provides the essential infrastructure needed to give Wodonga and the broader region confidence to invest and grow, while significantly reducing the site’s environmental footprint,” he said. The site will soon be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, 24 hours a day, through a combination of solar power and biogas generated onsite. The upgrade also creates circular economy opportunities to recover valuable resources, including recycled water, biomethane, heat and biochar. The additional capacity it provides, as well as the circular economy opportunities provide greater certainty for major industries and local employers like Mars Petcare and Wodonga Abattoir wanting to invest and grow production in the future. NEW managing director Jo Murdoch said the facility provided a platform for future partnerships, new ideas and ongoing innovation. “On behalf of North East Water, I thank our staff, contractors, consultants, suppliers and project partners for the expertise and collaboration that brought this upgraded facility to life,” she said. North East Water acknowledged project manager Kevin Freeman, its engineers and technical specialists, principal contractors ICON and CCB, along with the numerous sub-contractors that have contributed to the project. The site will support Wodonga’s growth, strengthen environmental outcomes and serve communities for decades to come.