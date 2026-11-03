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Thousands savour spirit of Cup Day

<p>IMPECCABLY DRESSED: The Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day saw racegoers hailing from across the state, such as Yarrawonga locals Annetta Sandford (left) and Sam Webster, dressed in true race day attire. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n
<p>IMPECCABLY DRESSED: The Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day saw racegoers hailing from across the state, such as Yarrawonga locals Annetta Sandford (left) and Sam Webster, dressed in true race day attire. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n

IMPECCABLY DRESSED: The Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day saw racegoers hailing from across the state, such as Yarrawonga locals Annetta Sandford (left) and Sam Webster, dressed in true race day attire. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Punters, avid horse racing enthusiasts and casual viewers alike were in for a spectacle.
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 05:17

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