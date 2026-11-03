Thousands savour spirit of Cup Day

The weather wasn't looking promising, but perfectly sunny skies by midday said everything about the kind of race day folks were in for at Wangaratta Turf Club's Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day yesterday. Thousands flooded into the club for the highly anticipated day promising the beloved familiar spectacle of country racing and the magic of the Melbourne Cup. Trackside was awash with the vibrance of bold fabrics and expressive hats, the spirit of camaraderie pulsating from group to group, and the adrenaline of the up-close racing action; there's only one place that could harbour such an electric atmosphere. Watching from the trackside, friends Annetta Sandford and Sam Webster said they travelled from Yarrawonga to soak up the favourable weather and enjoy the day. "It's a good atmosphere, the sun's come out... perfect for the horse racing," Annetta said. "The facilities here at Wangaratta, they're really good." Form guide in hand, Sam added the two were keen to score a few wins as the day progressed. Country racing also proves time and time again to be the ideal setting for a family outing. Youngsters Jack and Billie Jones were thrilled to be glued to the fenceline to watch a family friend's horse race, while baby Ava Allport would be experiencing her second horse race ever. Elsewhere, the Carson family were just beginning to settle into the busy venue, equipped with an umbrella and all. "It'll be nice to catch up with friends," mum Brooke Carson said. "We always enjoy the kids activities as well." Everyone seemed a winner at the Cup day event. Kids were making the most the the free entertainment, including crafty and sporty workshops courtesy of Little Daisies and Kelly Sports, jumping castles and face painting. Bookmakers were kept busy with optimistic punters glued to the big screens, while the hospitality stakes were well in hand in the Oaks Room and the Garden and Secret Garden marquees, whose patrons had a birds-eye view of Pizzini Fashions on the Field.