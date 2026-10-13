A colourful finish to 2026 at Wangaratta Artists Society

Wangaratta Artists Society (WAS) is heading into the final months of 2026 on a creative high, following a series of successful artist workshops and with an exciting program of exhibitions, visiting tutors and opportunities for the community still to come. The society’s distinctive octagonal studio in Wangaratta has been a hive of activity this year, bringing together local artists of all experience levels to learn, experiment and create. Recent workshops with acclaimed artists Daniel Butterworth and Stephie Clark have been a great success, attracting enthusiastic participants to The Studio for hands-on tuition, demonstrations and the opportunity to learn directly from highly regarded practising artists. The workshops are an important part of WAS' program, giving artists from Wangaratta and the wider North East access to quality tuition without having to travel to Melbourne or other major centres. They also provide an opportunity for artists to spend time together, exchange ideas, try new techniques and be part of a creative community. The success of the Daniel Butterworth and Stephie Clark workshops continues the society’s commitment to bringing accomplished artists and tutors to Wangaratta - and there is plenty more still to come before the end of 2026. One of the biggest events on the society’s calendar is the WAS Annual Art Exhibition, celebrating the talent and diversity of artists from Wangaratta and the surrounding region. The exhibition will officially open on Wednesday 28 October, with guests arriving from 6.30pm for a 7pm opening. The annual exhibition gives established and emerging artists the opportunity to exhibit their work while inviting the wider community to experience the remarkable range of creativity found across North East Victoria. Works across a variety of subjects, styles and media will be on display, giving visitors the opportunity to discover local artists and see original artwork firsthand. The popular Brushes Award also returns in 2026 for its second year. Following opening night, the exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10am to 4pm, with free entry. A gold coin donation would be greatly appreciated to help support the ongoing activities of the not-for-profit society. Exhibition entry forms and further information are available from the WAS website. The society’s workshop program continues with further opportunities to learn from accomplished Australian artists. Renowned watercolour artist and tutor Terry Jarvis will return to share his energetic and expressive approach to watercolour. Terry’s workshops combine demonstrations, practical tuition and plenty of encouragement, helping participants develop confidence while exploring the spontaneity and excitement of watercolour. Later in November, the society welcomes acclaimed artist and tutor Kathy Ellem for a two-day oils workshop on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November, from 9am to 4pm each day. Suitable for artists from beginners through to advanced, the Kathy Ellem workshop is limited to just 20 participants, allowing plenty of opportunity for individual guidance. Workshop fees are $280 for WAS members and $320 for non-members. Society members receive a $40 member discount and will need a member access code to unlock member-priced tickets. Members should contact the society before booking to obtain their code. Places for the Kathy Ellem oils workshop are limited to just 20 participants, and your place is secured upon payment. Online bookings for both the Terry Jarvis and Kathy Ellem workshops can be made through the Wangaratta Artists Society website at wangartists.org.au. Terry Jarvis workshop tickets are offered at one price and do not require a member access code. A materials list for the Kathy Ellem workshop will be supplied once payment has been received. WAS provides a welcoming home for people who share an interest in art - from experienced practicing artists to those picking up a brush or pencil for the first time. Its distinctive octagonal home, affectionately known as 'The Studio', provides members with a dedicated creative space and hosts workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and regular opportunities for members to work alongside other artists. Membership is $150 per year and includes 24/7 access to The Studio, as well as society activities and the opportunity to become part of a supportive local artistic community. That’s less than $3 a week for access to a dedicated art space. With the annual exhibition, visiting tutors and workshops still ahead, the final months of 2026 offer plenty of reasons to discover what’s happening at WAS. Whether you paint every week, haven’t picked up a brush for years, want to develop your skills or simply enjoy seeing original art created in your own community, visitors and new members are always welcome. For exhibition information, workshop bookings, membership details and the latest society news, visit www.wangartists.org.au.