Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

A 110-run seventh wicket stand from Dean Shaw and Lucky Perera has propelled Rovers United Bruck to an opening round win over fellow contender Ovens Valley United, despite an exceptional 85 from Geeth Alwis. Down to 6/83 as Perera entered the crease during the 25th over, Rovers were in trouble after being sent in to bat to open their season. Ovens Valley recruit Chris Egan’s off-spinners were dealing damage at the WJ Findlay Oval taking four of the wickets and with Alwis at the other end, the Tigers’ spin bowling had turned the game in their direction. But it’d be the unbeaten stands of Shaw (63 off 93 balls) and Perera (53 off 50 balls) that would hold steady and help Rovers to a 34- run win. Captain Matt Whitten said the way both the batters applied themselves at the crease was a standout. “Without them, we probably would have been in a lot of strife, they really set the game up for us,” he said “It was not typically Lucky's game style, but he just wore down the bowlers. “As a fielding side, it's frustrating when you're bowling good balls and getting hit for a single. “From there, we were able to capitalise when more bad balls came.” Shaw had most of the strike early in the partnership and was able to find the boundary consistently while Perera’s work between the wickets was next level. FLICKED AWAY: Charith Perera scored 27 at the top of the order. Charith Perera (27) and Nicholas Jardim (19) set a solid base for Rovers before Jardim was dismissed trying to scoop one down the ground, caught at mid-off. At the end of that same Chris Egan over, Daniel Saville took a screamer at slip to remove Whitten for a duck. Jacob Schonafinger (eight), Adam Jacob (1) and Jeremy Wilson (six) all fell to spin bowlers as the Tigers got on top. CUT AWAY: Nicholas Jardim made 19 runs in his first game with Rovers United Bruck. Shaw and Perera would take Rovers to a more than defendable total of 6/193 after their 45 overs. In response Ovens Valley were slow to get going. Matt Winter’s first game back with the team started with a bang striking with his first two balls of the season as the first change bowler. After Egan was bowled, Noah White scooped one to mid-wicket as Winter went on his way to taking figures of 3/34. ALL CLASS: Geeth Alwis has picked up where he left off last season, scoring 85 not out. White’s wicket brought out Alwis, who has been the league’s best batter for the past two seasons, and it looks like this year will be no different. Easing his way into the innings, Alwis’ exquisite timing and ability to pounce on anything loose was on full display. He was not always helping his cause though, after being involved in the run outs of Connor Forde and Daniel Saville. The pair of run outs had the Tigers reeling, finding themselves 8/83 after 27 overs. HARD TO HIT: Jeremy Wilson was economical in his 3/15 off nine overs. Jeremy Wilson’s off-spinners had dried up the runs, taking 3/15 off his nine overs. But with some help from the wagging tail of Joe Monk (10) and James Neary (13), Alwis took the game on at the other end. He continued to find a way to tick the score over and flew to 67. Ovens Valley went down to their last wicket needing 74 to win. Hanging in there, Neary was able to hit boundaries in quick succession to give a helping hand and the Tigers needed 36 to win off the final five overs. But an excellent Bart Cann over was capped off with taking the off stump of Neary looking to go big, bowling the Tigers out for 159 and leaving Alwis stranded on 85 off 83. Whitten said his bowlers’ ability to restrict boundaries and denying Alwis the strike was key. “I was quite glad when that final wicket came, anytime Geeth's in the game, I feel like the other side's still a chance,” Whitten said. “He's obviously a class batsman, so we didn't give him many bad balls, but just to sort of try and starve him of the strike a bit and bowl at the guy at the other end sort of went a long way. “I was particularly happy with Barnsey [Ryan Barnes], who did a really good job for us bowling eight overs at the top and Matt Winter was fantastic his first game back with the club.” Rovers will go into their grand final rematch in Yarrawonga against the Lakers 1-0 while the Tigers will seek their first win against the Magpies in their home opener.