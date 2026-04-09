“Whilst I can keep my fingers moving, I will keep knitting and stitching.”

That’s Phyllis Thomas.

Steady hands, a warm heart, and a life woven together with family, faith and hard work.

Phyllis is the proud matriarch of six children, 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild - a living legacy that spans generations.

She came from a family of seven, just like her husband, and together they built a life grounded in resilience and community.

She grew up in the Mallee town of Quambatook - the same small town where John Williamson once grew up.

As a girl she was part of the music club there, surrounded by a community that valued hard work, laughter and song.

Life in those days was simple and tough. There was no electricity - only lamps to light the evenings and a kerosene fridge to keep food cool.

School began at Tittybong School, where she spent seven years before moving on to Quambatook when the little school closed.

She travelled in a horse-drawn gig.

When she was 14, her brother Jim was taken out of school to sow the crops.

That was the way of life - family and farm came first. Her family farmed sheep and grain, and Phyllis remembers stooping the hay, the binder putting it into sheaves in the paddock.

She remembers fierce dust storms too, when the sky would turn red and you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.

Once, caught in such a storm with two ponies, the animals suddenly turned and bolted home, leaving them behind in the swirling dust.

When the family finally made their way back… there were the ponies, standing quietly at the gate waiting for them.

Phyllis went on to share a 51-year marriage with her husband Lindsay.

Faith was central to their lives, and together they founded the Wesley Methodist Church in Wangaratta.

In 1969 they bought a farm at Boorhaman and, with five children, ran sheep and wheat.

Later they moved to Glenrowan where they built a piggery, continuing a lifetime of farming and building a life through determination and hard work.

Winters were once spent in Hervey Bay before retiring to Milawa.

Today Phyllis lives in a peaceful room at Illoura Nursing Care Unit in Wangaratta - still knitting, still stitching, still creating.

And every week, her dear friend Carol Blight comes to visit.

Carol’s story has its own wonderful chapters.

She and her husband Jim spent many happy years living in Croydon where they owned and ran a busy mechanics workshop.

Together they raised two wonderful boys, and life was full of work, family and adventure.

Holidays were often spent piled into the caravan, heading off to explore new places.

Those trips sparked a lifelong love of travel - one that their boys have proudly carried into adulthood, continuing the family tradition of adventure.

When retirement came, Carol and Jim didn’t slow down. Instead, they packed their sense of curiosity and travelled extensively around Australia, meeting remarkable people along the way.

Many of those friendships remain today - the kind that begin over a shared campsite or roadside conversation and somehow last a lifetime.

Eventually their travels brought them to Wangaratta.

One day, not long after arriving, Carol and Jim sat down for a coffee at Reese & Reese café.

Before long Jim was “bailed up” in conversation - a sure sign they had found themselves in a town rich with community spirit.

Carol quickly became involved locally, especially through the Country Women’s Association, where her warmth and enthusiasm made her a well-known and valued member of the community.

Carol heard about The Aged Care Volunteer Program along the way, and this is how she met Phyllis.

"A match made in heaven," said Carol.

Their friendship soon revealed something quite remarkable - the uncanny similarities between their families.

Phyllis has a son named David… and Jim has a brother named David.

Phyllis has a son named Dallas… and Carol has a brother named Dallas.

And, as if that weren’t enough, Jim also has a sister named Phyllis.

The two women often laugh at the strange coincidences, shaking their heads at how two lives can mirror each other in such unexpected ways.

Perhaps it was those shared threads - family, farming, faith, community and a sense of humour about life’s odd little patterns - that drew them together so naturally.

Now Carol visits Phyllis each week.

They share cups of tea, stories, memories and laughter.

They talk about their families, their travels, their farming days and the many adventures that shaped their lives.

Two women with deep country roots, remarkable stories and a friendship that feels as though it was meant to be.

And if Phyllis can keep her fingers moving, she will keep knitting and stitching.

And as long as Carol keeps visiting, the thread of their friendship will continue - strong, warm and beautifully woven through time.

For over 30 years, ACVVS has been making meaningful connections in the Hume region.

Volunteers, are thoughtfully matched with older residents based on shared interests and life experiences, helping build genuine, lasting friendships.

The ACVVS team provides full support, regular check-ins, and even a quarterly newsletter to help volunteers stay connected and informed.

If you’ve got a little spare time and want a new extraordinary experience, consider becoming a volunteer visitor.

For more information, call 1300 843 236 or email acvvs@thecentre.vic.edu.au.