A gift of Christmas cheer as need grows

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: (back) Santa aka Harry Miller, Wangaratta Salvation Army Captain Stan Oldfield, (front) Wangaratta Kmart department manager Harry Lindsey, Edith Gorton (5) and Loki Thomas (7) putting presents in the Wangaratta Kmart wishing tree for families in need this Christmas. Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the wishing tree, gift cards and monetary donations are also an option. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma