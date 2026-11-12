Social media
Home page>News>A gift of Christmas chee...
News

A gift of Christmas cheer as need grows

<p>CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: (back) Santa aka Harry Miller, Wangaratta Salvation Army Captain Stan Oldfield, (front) Wangaratta Kmart department manager Harry Lindsey, Edith Gorton (5) and Loki Thomas (7) putting presents in the Wangaratta Kmart wishing tree for families in need this Christmas. Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the wishing tree, gift cards and monetary donations are also an option. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: (back) Santa aka Harry Miller, Wangaratta Salvation Army Captain Stan Oldfield, (front) Wangaratta Kmart department manager Harry Lindsey, Edith Gorton (5) and Loki Thomas (7) putting presents in the Wangaratta Kmart wishing tree for families in need this Christmas. Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the wishing tree, gift cards and monetary donations are also an option. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: (back) Santa aka Harry Miller, Wangaratta Salvation Army Captain Stan Oldfield, (front) Wangaratta Kmart department manager Harry Lindsey, Edith Gorton (5) and Loki Thomas (7) putting presents in the Wangaratta Kmart wishing tree for families in need this Christmas. Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the wishing tree, gift cards and monetary donations are also an option. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma

Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the Wishing Tree at Wangaratta Kmart
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
News

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
News

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health
Lindsey goes the distance for mental health