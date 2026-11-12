A gift of Christmas cheer as need grows

Wangaratta residents are being urged to spare a thought for older children when donating to this year’s Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal, as the local Salvation Army prepares for growing demand for Christmas support. The Wangaratta appeal launched on Tuesday 10 November, giving shoppers an opportunity to help families facing hardship by donating a gift or making a financial contribution. Wangaratta Salvation Army Captain Stan Oldfield said cost-of-living pressures were driving more people to seek help. He said Loaves and Fishes was experiencing a 50 to 60 per cent increase in people seeking assistance, with similar demand expected over Christmas. “Things are pretty tough at the moment, so we’re doing what we can to give people a good Christmas,” he said. Captain Oldfield said gifts for older children were particularly needed. He identified children aged about 10 to 15 as a group that could miss out when donated gifts were distributed. “We get a lot of stuff for the babies, a lot of stuff for little kids, but the older kids is what we really need," he said. Kmart also highlights teenagers and parents as groups consistently underrepresented in gift donations, suggesting sporting equipment, make-up, watches and tech products for older recipients. Gift cards are another option, allowing families to choose something personal. Captain Oldfield said the local Salvation Army collected details from families seeking gifts, including children’s ages and interests, to help match donations to recipients. “We try and make sure the gifts match up with what you tell us,” he said. Now in its 39th year, the Wishing Tree Appeal is described by Kmart as Australia’s largest and longest-running Christmas gift appeal. The retailer partners with The Salvation Army to support families facing homelessness, hardship or crisis. Residents can help by placing a new, unused gift under the wishing tree at Wangaratta Kmart or any other Kmart store. Gifts must be left unwrapped so families can find something that suits them. Supporters can also contribute through the Kmart website or donate at the checkouts. For shoppers wondering where to start, a gift chosen with an older child in mind could help fill one of the gaps identified by the local Salvation Army this Christmas. For more information, visit https://www.kmart.com.au/kmartwishingtree/. For those in need this Christmas, they can contact the Wangaratta Salvation Army by calling 0401 886 412 or 0492 840 517.