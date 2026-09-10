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A life of service: Geoff Trevor-Hunt

<p>JUST REWARD: Geoff Trevor-Hunt proudly displays his medals earned through his dedicated service to his country and community. PHOTO: The West Australian</p>\\n
<p>JUST REWARD: Geoff Trevor-Hunt proudly displays his medals earned through his dedicated service to his country and community. PHOTO: The West Australian</p>\\n

JUST REWARD: Geoff Trevor-Hunt proudly displays his medals earned through his dedicated service to his country and community. PHOTO: The West Australian

Geoff Trevor-Hunt obituary
By Roxanne Bodsworth
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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