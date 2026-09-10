A life of service: Geoff Trevor-Hunt

When Geoff Trevor-Hunt passed away on 19 October last year, his orders were that there was to be no funeral and no fuss. However, when his ashes were placed in the Memorial Wall at the Wangaratta cemetery on Tuesday 25 August this year, a small gathering of close family and friends came together to pay their respects to a man who had lived his life in service of country and community. Geoff lived and died a soldier. He was born into a military family on 9 March 1942, to Isabel and Frank Trevor-Hunt. His father was in the RAAF, so they moved around a lot, particularly in Queensland and Western Australia. Geoff’s father died when he was only 14 years old, so Geoff left school and went to work at the post office, where one of his jobs was delivering telegrams. In 1959, when he turned 18, he joined the army in the 14th intake for the apprentices school, where he learned his mechanical engineering. When Bob Hayward conducted the RSL part of the service, he said Geoff’s service record included the longest list of postings he had seen, with deployments to Malaya in 1964 and Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. Geoff was stationed in the Northern Territory when he met his future wife, Philomena “Phil” Marsh, who was travelling around Australia with a friend, and they went to the RSL in a tin shed in Darwin. When they walked in, Geoff said to his mate, "The one in the black dress is mine,” and as they danced together, Phil thought, “I’ll be marrying you”. That meeting was on 11 April 1970, and Phil moved to Brisbane to be with him on 24 May. Tony was born in 1971, though circumstances meant they waited until 19 December 1977 to get married. Geoff and Phil were married for 56 years and lived in quarters on base. With all of his experience and his skills with navigating official processes, Geoff might have made an officer, but when he applied, the assessment was that he “lacked tact”. Everyone who knew Geoff knew he was very straightforward and plain-speaking, but what he lacked in diplomacy he made up for with advocacy. Geoff had suffered a back injury in Vietnam and then was further injured while driving a military vehicle in Holsworthy, when he had to manoeuvre to avoid a collision with a family car. Subsequently, in 1980, after 21 years in the army, he became a civilian. He and Phil bought a mixed business at Maroubra in 1980, where Phil was front-of-house, Geoff did all the paperwork, while Tony restocked the fridge and made up lolly bags. They did well there and, after three years, sold up and moved to Springhurst to be closer to friends here. Geoff set up a popular mechanics service in Springhurst and became involved in the local community, including coaching the under 13s cricket team. Sports was not a big thing in his life, but he always supported Tony and Phil in all their interests, so if Tony was part of the sport, then Geoff was part of it, too. Initially, Geoff didn’t want to be involved with the Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA), but then he had personal experience of how difficult it could be to apply for the TPI pension. He had to write to all the politicians and get the local MP, Ewen Cameron, on the case, and Geoff started studying the Act. Then he did the training and information program, helped set up the Wangaratta branch of the VVA, and worked alongside other vets including Kevin Hunter, Peter Caldwell, and John Princz, in advocating for others. He was a welfare officer, pension officer and advocate for 16 years, and held a number of executive positions at sub-branch, state and national levels. At one stage, Geoff was secretary of the Wangaratta VVA, state secretary, and national secretary. In 1997, he was awarded an Order of Australia for his service to the veteran community, and presented to the Queen. Geoff was also actively involved in community groups including the SES, the basketball association, and volunteering as a JP. In the mid-80s, he also, alongside policeman Greg Doherty, formed a committee to institute the safe houses project for children. Those who wanted to place their homes on the program had to pass a police check and were then given a plaque to put on their house to identify it as a safe place if a child felt unsafe. Geoff was presented with the Wangaratta Citizen of the Year Award in 2000 for his service to the local community. The family had moved to their home in Brodie Street, Wangaratta, in 1985, and both Geoff and Phil were actively involved in the Wangaratta Players. Phil was front-of-house while Geoff helped in many different ways, including putting out the newsletter and helping to draw up the constitution. Both he and Phil were recognised for their contribution when they were given life membership of the Wangaratta Players in 2005. Tony also joined the services when he left school and moved to WA, where he married Theresa, and they had two children, Jamie and Amber. Geoff and Phil loved being grandparents and wanted to be closer to the family, so they moved to WA and lived there from 2001-2014, including eight years on the road. They moved back to Wangaratta into a unit on Murdoch Road in 2014, where Geoff lived until his death last year at the age of 83 years. He leaves behind his wife, Phil, their son, Tony, daughter-in-law, Theresa, and grandchildren, Jamie and Amber. Geoff was a quiet, reserved man who simply did what he could wherever he could to help others, making a great deal of difference to the lives of many, and his family will continue his legacy.