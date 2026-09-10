Harry takes on 24 for 365

Harry Lindsey is always on the lookout for his next challenge. So, when the Wangaratta resident heard about a group in Geelong committing to 24 hours of activity and raising funds for the community, he decided to try a similar initiative locally. From 10am on Saturday 31 October to 10am on Sunday 1 November, Harry will undertake 24 hours of continuous movement at Appin Street's Bill Eaton Athletics Complex, and he's encouraging the community to join him along the way. Having found exercise to be a great mental outlet, Harry thought it would be a perfect fit to use the event to raise funds for Project 365, resulting in the name of the event - '24 for 365'. "I contacted Rourkie (Project 365 founder Pete Rourke), and he was on board," he said. Harry will walk and run for the full 24 hours, and locals are invited to join him for five minutes, an hour, or for as long as they can commit, to walk a few laps or go for a run. Sporting clubs or training groups can join in for a session, or supporters can simply get down to the oval and keep Harry company through the challenge - especially during what he expects to be the tough overnight hours. All funds raised through the event will go to Project 365 to support mental health initiatives in the community. Harry will draw on the passion for endurance sports he's developed over the last five years as he works towards the 24-hour target. "I did a full ironman in Cairns earlier this year, and have also done a half ironman and some marathons, so I'm hoping that stands me in good stead," he said. "This is another way to try and push myself, and while it's a tough one to prepare for, I've been looking at some longer runs with early starts and late finishes, so I'm running at different times of the day. "I've had my own battles with mental health over the last few years, and I find running is a great help, so if it can help others in this way, it will be worth the challenge. "I wanted to do this here and not somewhere else because this is my community and I want to support it; being a regional area, we often don't have the resources that are available elsewhere, which is what makes Project 365's work so important. "I'll run or walk as much as possible over the 24 hours, but lots of people have said already that they'll be jumping in with me, which is great." Harry has already raised more than $4000 since setting up a fundraising page for the event. If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser in the lead-up to the day, visit https://www.mycause.com.au/page/403556/project-24-for-365