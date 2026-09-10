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Harry takes on 24 for 365

<p>SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: Wangaratta\\'s Harry Lindsey will take on 24 hours of continuous movement next month, to raise funds for Project 365. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: Wangaratta\\'s Harry Lindsey will take on 24 hours of continuous movement next month, to raise funds for Project 365. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: Wangaratta's Harry Lindsey will take on 24 hours of continuous movement next month, to raise funds for Project 365. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Endurance challenge to raise funds for Project 365 - and locals are welcome to join in.
Simone Kerwin
September 10, 2026 • 04:00

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