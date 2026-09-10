Singing from the rooftop

As Wangaratta marked R U OK? Day yesterday, local positive mental health movement Project 365 announced its next community event, which will transform the top level of the Co-Store carpark into a rooftop entertainment space in November. Setting the scene for the important conversations Project 365 encourages to promote mental health, the event also aligns with this week's message from the National Suicide Prevention Office, which urged communities to start those meaningful interactions that give people courage to speak up. Titled 'Above the Noise', the 28 November Project 365 event is not planned as a fundraiser, but an opportunity to get people together to connect, and be reminded that no-one needs to face life's challenges alone. The evolution of the event is itself a metaphor for dealing with mental health challenges. Project 365 board member Ben Thomas said the top level of the carpark had been considered numerous times over the years by local event organisers, who had struggled to overcome the challenges involved. When Ben's wife, Stacey, raised the concept of 'Above the Noise' about three months ago, Project 365 began exploring whether it was something they could make happen. "We've been working through all the challenges, and while at the start it seemed incredibly difficult, and for the first month or two we didn't know if it would work, by asking people, we were able to work it out," Ben said. "It took the courage to ask the question." Those questions have secured support from the owner of the Co-Store, Key Capital, which will provide the carpark space to Project 365 free of charge. Portable toilets will be craned into the space, and event organisers are working with council regarding permits, and with Tesla, which will shut down its electric vehicle chargers situated on the rooftop for that evening. An alternative date, 6 March, has even been set aside should Wangaratta's spring weather prevent the 28 November staging. 'Above the Noise' is a fitting name for an event which will take patrons above the noise and movement of the city's CBD, and also provide an opportunity for discussions in an alternative setting which allows them to think about a situation from a different aspect. "You get another view of Wangaratta from up there, and it speaks to the fact that you can have another view of a situation if you take yourself out of it," Ben said. The event will run from 6pm to 11pm, with tickets now on sale at the accessible price of $15 for the community gathering which will feature food, drinks and games, and of course the music for which Project 365 is known. "There are a few bands which feature members of Project 365, including my band Sweet Buzz, and Liam Blunt's Funky Rhythm Train, which will be among the acts performing," Ben said. The rooftop setting will showcase five different acts across the night in two separate areas of the venue, with several local businesses set to support the event by providing refreshments for patrons. "We are looking to have bookable car spaces with lounges so that people can gather together," Ben said. He said the large space could accommodate 500 people, and Project 365 was looking forward to gathering the community, who could literally sing from the rooftop on the night. Head of the National Suicide Prevention Office, Dr Alex Hains, said this week on releasing a community toolkit on R U OK? Day, that communities were at the heart of suicide prevention - reinforcing the approach of Project 365. "They understand their people, strengths and challenges better than anyone else," Dr Hains said. To purchase your tickets to 'Above the Noise' and be part of the community connection, visit https://events.humanitix.com/above-the-noise * The NSPO's downloadable resources are available at https://www.mentalhealthcommission.gov.au/national-suicide-prevention-strategy * If this media article causes you any distress, please phone Lifeline on 131 114 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.