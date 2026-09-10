Social media
Home page>News>Singing from the rooftop
News

Singing from the rooftop

<p>VIEWING FROM A DIFFERENT ASPECT: The top level of the Co-Store carpark will become a rooftop entertainment venue this November, as Project 365 continues its efforts to promote positive mental health.</p>\\n
<p>VIEWING FROM A DIFFERENT ASPECT: The top level of the Co-Store carpark will become a rooftop entertainment venue this November, as Project 365 continues its efforts to promote positive mental health.</p>\\n

VIEWING FROM A DIFFERENT ASPECT: The top level of the Co-Store carpark will become a rooftop entertainment venue this November, as Project 365 continues its efforts to promote positive mental health.

Co-Store carpark top level to transform into entertainment space to promote mental health.
Simone Kerwin
September 10, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
News

Staffing review in Catholic schools

Staffing review in Catholic schools
Staffing review in Catholic schools
News

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher

Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
Court gives “final chance” to serial order breacher
News

Linking generations through theatre project

Linking generations through theatre project
Linking generations through theatre project