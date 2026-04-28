For Wangaratta mother, Bridget Sommer, Mother’s Day is about homemade cards, breakfast in bed and holding close the moments that matter most.

Bridget is mum to three children, Jasmine (9), Jack (4), and Leo (18 months), and said the day is always filled with love and a little bit of organised chaos.

“The kids love to organise breakfast in bed with their dad’s help which usually comes with a reminder that they all have to be on their best behaviour,” she said.

“I also absolutely love receiving the gifts they’ve made at school.

"Those handmade cards and creations are something I treasure every year and will always hold onto.”

Bridget said Mother’s Day has always carried deep meaning, as both a mother and a daughter.

“Mother’s Day is very important to me,” she said.

“Being a mother is the most rewarding role of my life.

"I have the privilege of guiding my children as they grow and watching them reach their milestones and achievements.”

“As a daughter, it’s something I cherish deeply.

"My mum is one of the hardest-working women I know.

“She raised five children while working multiple jobs to make sure we had everything we needed and, when possible, the things we wanted.

"Time is something we often take for granted, and I’ve learned how important it is to treasure every moment you have with your parents.”

This year, Mother’s Day also comes with a strong message to the community following Bridget’s melanoma diagnosis and treatment.

In March 2024, while pregnant with her third child, she noticed a change in her fingernail.

“I noticed a thin brown line on my left pinky fingernail," she said.

"At the time, I didn’t think much of it, I had two kids at home and was preparing for another baby due in September, and I assumed I had bumped it."

After Leo was born, the line continued to grow.

“After Leo was born, the line had grown to nearly cover half the nail,” Bridget said.

Bridget visited her GP, Dr Diana at Wangaratta Medical, who arranged for her to see a surgeon.

In November 2024, Bridget was advised a biopsy was the only way to be certain of the cause.

“I had the nail removed just before Christmas, and in the second week of January I was told it was melanoma in situ (stage 0),” Bridget said.

“While it was a shock, I tried to stay realistic and focused,” she said.

On 4 February, 2025, Bridget underwent a partial amputation of her left pinky finger after the melanoma began spreading down the finger.

Twelve months on, she said she had healed well and continued to pass her regular skin checks.

“I’ve healed well and have passed all my three monthly skin checks and have now moved to six monthly checks,” Bridget said.

Bridget said she was thankful to her medical team and her support network.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my GP for being proactive, to both surgeons for their care, and especially to my partner, who made sure I went ahead with the biopsy when I nearly cancelled due to everything happening in our lives,” she said.

Her message to the community is one she hopes will save lives.

“If you notice something unusual, get it checked sooner rather than later even if you don’t think it’s serious,” she said.

“I’m someone who avoids the sun, and this still happened to me," she said.

"Acting early truly can save your life.”

Bridget said Mother’s Day is an important opportunity to recognise the daily contributions of mums.

“Mothers give so much of themselves every single day," she said.

"Balancing caring for their children, running households, working, and supporting their communities.

"Taking the time to recognise and celebrate that sacrifice is incredibly important.”