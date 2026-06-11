Police are seeking victims of an alleged spree of jewellery thefts from several Moira Shire homes to come forward after three people were arrested in Yarrawonga accused of stealing and onselling some of the goods while contracted for painting.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it’s believed two tradies were contracted to complete works on multiple homes in the 18 months from January 2025, but instead of finishing the work, they are accused of stealing goods including a large amount of jewellery.

“It’s alleged some of the jewellery was then pawned at a local jewellery store,” they said.

After police enquiries, Cobram Crime Investigation Unit detectives searched a Yarrawonga home on Zorro Drive and a business on Belmore Street on Thursday 4 June.

“Three people – two men and a woman – were arrested, and several pieces of jewellery were seized,” the spokesperson said.

A 35-year-old man was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of thefts.

He was bailed to appear in Cobram Magistrates’ Court on 15 December.

The 27-year-old woman was interviewed and released pending summons.

A 68-year-old man is expected to be charged on summons with operating without a second-hand dealer’s licence.

Police will allege in court that the trio stole from four homes, however, it is believed they were contracted to work on several dozen more.

As enquiries continue, police are wanting to reunite the pieces of jewellery with their rightful owners.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar crime, or has any further information that may assist investigators, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Alternatively, they can call Cobram Investigators on 5871 2866.