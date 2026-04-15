There’s a certain feeling people associate with the King Valley; slow mornings, sweeping mountain views and a welcome that feels genuine.

For Sue and John, the owners of Valley View Caravan Park, that feeling is no accident.

It’s the result of years spent creating a place where visitors don’t just stay—they return.

Before taking on the park, their working lives looked very different.

“I was a system accounts payroll manager, and my husband was a self-employed builder,” Sue said.

“We just wanted a change.”

They spent five years searching for the right opportunity.

When they were looking at this park, one moment made the decision feel simple.

Sue has always loved football and used to barrack for the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

“When we were looking at the park, we pulled into the service station and there was a picture of a kangaroo,” she said.

“And I thought it was meant to be.”

Twelve years on, that decision has paid off.

Many of the people who first stayed at the park still come back.

Sue remembers families arriving with young kids.

She gestures with her hands to show how small they were.

Now those same kids are teenagers.

“They keep coming back,” she said.

“You see them grow up.”

Whitfield is a bit of a hidden gem in the King Valley.

Once people find it, they tend to return.

The park sits right in the middle, close to bike rides, wineries and the valley, with the mountains all around.

“They feel like they’re part of it,” she said.

Visitors head out to wineries, meet the people behind the businesses, and are welcomed in.

“When you’re greeted like that, you don’t really want to go anywhere else,” she said.

Sue and John are part of that same community.

They do not just run the caravan park; they live there as well, just behind the office.

“We love our community,” Sue said.

“We feel like we’re a part of it.”

Over the years, they have been involved in the tourism association, local sports, and community activities.

John has run Auskick sessions for local kids after school, and they have both supported the local football club, sponsored events and contributed to fundraising.

“You know nearly everybody,” Sue said.

“You go out and you’re always seeing people.”

That connection goes both ways.

Locals stay at the park, recommend it to visitors, and often buy vouchers for family and friends.

“People buy a voucher and give it to family or friends,” Sue said.

“I think it encourages them to come and visit.”

Like many small businesses, that local support really matters.

“Word of mouth is really important,” Sue said.

“When people say how nice it is to stay here, that brings others in.”

In return, Sue and John are always pointing guests towards local businesses, wineries and places to explore.

“It goes hand in hand,” she said.

“Everybody supports each other.”

For Sue and John, the park is part of that same community, a place where people come, return, and feel they belong.

Local Tips from Sue

Shop Local:

“King Valley Fine Foods. I make chicken basil pesto pasta with their basil pesto, and I cannot buy supermarket ones after having their products. It just tastes the best.”

Eat Local:

“Hobbledehoy Café. They make all their own cakes and everything. And Eric makes croissants every day, what a gem he is to do that every day.”

Play Local:

“My husband usually takes me to Chrismont for my birthday. We also love going to Darling Estate, just to sit and relax, enjoy the scenery, a glass of wine and a bit of a share plate.”