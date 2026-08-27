A stroke of paint the key to studying dairy

“Before this year, I didn’t know much about dairy and where it came from, but this year, I’ve learned a lot." For the past few weeks, local students including Oxley Primary School student Harper Waters have been tapping into their inner artistry onto a blank cow canvas as they broaden their understanding of the dairy industry. It’s the incentive behind Dairy Australia’s program Picasso Cows, an eight to 10 week program guiding students through the ins and outs of the dairy industry through classroom and tactile learning. As its name suggests, creativity is a key element of the program, with students required to workshop and produce a design on a life-size fibreglass cow, showcasing their creative flair, newfound knowledge, and cooperation and teamwork skills. Grade 5/6 students at Oxley Primary School have been chipping away at their ice-cream themed cow for the past six weeks. Since agricultural science became an elective at Oxley Primary School, teacher Amanda Naish said she was keen to adopt the program and has been impressed by the reception from students. “The [kids] definitely love the hands-on aspect of it,” she said. “We talk about it, but to actually see the cow in a 3D form and discuss, ‘Why is the udder pink?’, ‘Why is it a girl cow and not a boy cow?’.” The school have also taken the liberty of adding their own flourishes to the program, including enlisting only the three primary colours to be mixed and used for the painting. Heather Earles, visual arts teacher with the Ovens Valley MACC (Mobile Arts and Crafts Centre), teaches the program to Springhurst, Everton, Barnawartha, Bethanga and Talgarno cluster schools. With an eye for the arts, she can attest to the wide breadth of creativity being expressed by students and the infusion of dairy industry knowledge into the creative process. “As a teacher, I have been genuinely overwhelmed by the quality and creativity of the artwork the students have produced," Ms Earles said. “Seeing how proud they are of what they have achieved has been incredibly rewarding.” Ms Earles said this is the first time the cluster of schools have adopted the program, but that the response from students has been palpable. “Students have absolutely loved being part of this project,” she said. “One of the highlights has been watching students from foundation through to year 6 work together, ensuring that everyone has had an opportunity to contribute and that their ideas are included. “Their excitement and sense of achievement has been wonderful to witness and is a real testament to how much this project has meant to them.” Given the interactive nature of the program, the learning extends beyond the school grounds, with Springhurst and Everton primary schools having visited a local dairy farm to see the theory in practice, while Oxley Primary School are looking to welcome a dairy farmer to the school in the coming weeks. Learn more about the program here: https://www.dairy.com.au/education/teachers/picasso-cows.