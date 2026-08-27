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A stroke of paint the key to studying dairy

<p>UDDERLY OUSTANDING: Oxley Primary School grade 5/6 students Riley Bennett, Marie Jones, Bella Zabilowiz, Harriet Blum, Nathan Shaw, Harper Waters and Alex Bryne are excited to be entering the final stages of designing and producing their life-sized cow as part of Dairy Australia\\'s Picasso Cows program. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>UDDERLY OUSTANDING: Oxley Primary School grade 5/6 students Riley Bennett, Marie Jones, Bella Zabilowiz, Harriet Blum, Nathan Shaw, Harper Waters and Alex Bryne are excited to be entering the final stages of designing and producing their life-sized cow as part of Dairy Australia\\'s Picasso Cows program. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

UDDERLY OUSTANDING: Oxley Primary School grade 5/6 students Riley Bennett, Marie Jones, Bella Zabilowiz, Harriet Blum, Nathan Shaw, Harper Waters and Alex Bryne are excited to be entering the final stages of designing and producing their life-sized cow as part of Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

How paint and a life-sized cow canvas are teaching students about Australia's dairy industry
Grace Fredsberg
August 27, 2026 • 06:00

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