The Wangaratta Players Theatre Company is staging a brand new show and it promises to be unlike any other Wangaratta audiences have seen before.

“When the Rain Stops Falling” is an epic play which runs intersecting story lines of one family from 1958-2039 in a stylized drama that tackles issues relevant to Wangaratta audiences.

It has humour and drama and features some of the North East's most experienced actors and exciting newcomers on stage this July over two weekends at The Stage Door in Evans Street.

The Chronicle sat down with three of the on-stage creatives - Cleveland Shaw as Gabriel York, Amanda Campbell as Elizabeth Law (older), Ailie Witting as Gabrielle York (younger), and director C. A Duff, in between rehearsals, to find out more.

Also in the cast are Amy Wighton as Elizabeth Law (younger), Ross Bootes as Joe Ryan, Jack Johnston as Gabriel Law, Phill Miles as Henry Law and Andrew Price, and Rachel Sime as Gabrielle York (older).

So, if you were going to talk to someone who’s never been to the theatre in Wangaratta - what would you say about the experience?

Cleve - "You’ve never been to the theatre – then this is the show to start with.

"The experience is totally different to watching TV, or going to the movies or even seeing a play in a larger venue.

"Here you will be no more than nine metres from the action and, if you’re sitting at the front, you’ll hear the actors breathing.

"The action is immediate and your reactions will drive the story forward.

"The show is yours to share so come and join us."

Ailie - "Community theatre, as with theatre in general, isn’t just about acting.

"It involves many different arts that can bring creatives together for collaboration.

"It is a pathway into many different things, including tech, craft, sales, and fashion.

"Community theatre is an open environment where many people have found a home to be themselves.

"In this day and age of technology, including AI, it has become increasingly more important to preserve human creativity and the arts.

"It’s an important experience."

Amanda - "Yes, it's a natural, time-honoured way to reflect societal mores, a safe space to explore challenges, extremes and difficult ideas.

"We naturally gravitate round the kitchen table, barbecue or fire pit to talk with each other and theatre reflects this wonderful sharing perfectly.

"The playwright Andrew Bovell is a respected Australian writer with a lot to say about Australia in the 21st century.

"Theatre is his way of sharing a glimpse of his reality.

"We can try it on for size."

What are we, the audience, going to get out of this show?

C.A Duff - "Well, there’s a lot. There are so many points at which I think Wangaratta audiences are going to see themselves reflected, lots of ‘aha’ moments."

Amanda - "I think the message from this piece is that ultimately we must learn from history, because the world that we create is the world we give to all our future generations."

Cleve - "It’s about the changes that are coming that will affect us all, and how they will be in the most unlikely of spots where they will be the most shocking."

This is an epic production over four generations, four timelines running into each other, all running from 1958-2039. How do you stay sane and concentrate on stage?

Cleve - "It’s like living in a split-screen, part of you is the character you’ve created through the rehearsal process and the other part of you is controlling the elements onstage (knowing the lines, being in the correct part of the stage, trying to sense how the audience is reacting, not falling over)... ha ha ha."

Amanda - "Mmm... It's so interesting to take on another personality and their clothing.

"It's great fun exploring ways to flesh out your character.

"With consistent practice and some word association the lines become second nature."

I always love hearing about how much fun people have backstage, how have you found it?

Ailie - "I have never been good at socialising with people so working really close with others has been a challenge."

C.A Duff - "But a fun challenge right (no pressure of course!). It’s a bonding process where we build a community."

Ailie - "No, it’s been fun."

Amanda - "Working with a disparate group of people toward a common goal is how you all create a fulfilling experience.

"You're attempting new ways to communicate ideas."

Cleve - "It’s working so closely with others, that’s great, you’re all travelling in the same direction, each person adding their part until you have an overall product.

"It is being surprised each rehearsal by each person in their own way; from the newcomer, stepping cautiously onstage for the first time, to old friends who you’ve worked with before and can, once again, cover you both with the blanket of cheer, that will cherish you both."

So you must enjoy being on stage and presenting your character after all that hard work?

Cleve - "It is the safest place in the world – where else have you rehearsed the next two hours of your life?

"At the same time, it can be scary and exhilarating – where you get the chance to let your character live and take the audience on your journey."

So how do you learn all those lines and how do you get into the head of your character, such as a waitress, an alcoholic mother and a lonely father who deserted his son?

Cleve - "For me it is sheer repetition – learn the first sentence, then tack on the next and so on until you get to the end, learning the cues so you know what to answer.

"But as you learn you’ll find your character piece by piece, and the lines will start to make sense.

"Then you are onstage, trusting yourself to know the next line, and how to get on with the play, even if things get jammed and not going as you hoped.

"As I age, it becomes a great test: to see if I can still remember it all.

"Is it harder than when I was younger – no.

"Is it harder to remember now – no.

"Did I pass the test – so far."

Ailie - "As a waitress myself, I understand the professional aspect of (my character) Gabrielle York and how to interact with customers although I am a lot less blunt and flirty than she is."

Amanda - "It’s just consistent practise and with some word association the lines become second nature.

"I've been lucky to act in revues, musicals, standard theatre pieces and helped devise some student theatre.

"Playing Elizabeth Law is hard.

"The 'acting' is contained, giving nothing much away so it is spare and disciplined.

"She’s very different in her approach to life, but I can understand and sympathise with her stance.

So what’s the most interesting or grittiest part of this show?

C.A Duff - "I think it’s that so much of what’s on stage is the truths we know about life.

"It’s the story of how the choices we make influences our children and their lives, and how we need to be aware of this.

"It’s a really beautiful, emotional reminder of things we already know, I think a lot of Wangaratta audiences will be moved by this one."

Amanda - "Yes, community theatre has an obligation to reflect our lives with all their complexities.

"With theatre you can slip with safety into another reality and explore new ideas, assess old ideas and inhabit a new reality, even as it tests your preconceptions.

"It’s a challenging, at times uncomfortable yet hopeful show."

'When the Rain Stops Falling' will be presented by The Wangaratta Players on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door theatre, 4D Evans Street Wangaratta.

Recommended for mature audiences 15+, includes some sexual references and coarse language.

Tickets on sale now at Trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/DISXS.