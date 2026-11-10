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A time to honour all those who serve

<p>HONOURING ALL VETERANS: US Navy Veteran Bud Martin has embraced the RSL philosophy of honouring all those who have served in Allied forces and preserving their memory for future generations. PHOTO: Shane Douthie </p>\\n
<p>HONOURING ALL VETERANS: US Navy Veteran Bud Martin has embraced the RSL philosophy of honouring all those who have served in Allied forces and preserving their memory for future generations. PHOTO: Shane Douthie </p>\\n

HONOURING ALL VETERANS: US Navy Veteran Bud Martin has embraced the RSL philosophy of honouring all those who have served in Allied forces and preserving their memory for future generations. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

US Navy veteran volunteers at the RSL
Shane Douthie
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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