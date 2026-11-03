A walk back in time to Merriwa Park swimming pool

The Wangaratta Historical Society is hosting a history walk of Merriwa Park commencing at 10am on Saturday 7 November at Marmungan Rock in Apex Park. Come and explore the history of Merriwa Park, which is one of only two sunken parks in Victoria. People will walk from Apex Park to Merriwa Park, along the way visiting the stories of Major Mitchell and his historic expedition as he passed through Wangaratta, the history of the four bridges which have crossed the Ovens River and take a look at the pioneer cemetery in Faithful Street. You will hear about the early history of Merriwa Park, the swimming pool history of Wangaratta and the Borough Council's extensive works to make the park a place of relaxation and enjoyment for the people from the 1870s through to 1910.