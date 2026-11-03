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A walk back in time to Merriwa Park swimming pool

<p>PARADISE LOST: The Merriwa Park swimming pool was the place to be in summer from the 1870s to 1910.</p>\\n
<p>PARADISE LOST: The Merriwa Park swimming pool was the place to be in summer from the 1870s to 1910.</p>\\n

PARADISE LOST: The Merriwa Park swimming pool was the place to be in summer from the 1870s to 1910.

Wangaratta Historical Society hosting a history walk of Merriwa Park at 10am, 7 Novmeber
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

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