Aerial inspections of powerlines in rural city

AusNet helicopters will conduct aerial inspections of powerlines in areas of the Rural City of Wangaratta next week. Areas of inspection will include Cheshunt, Cheshunt South, Greta, Greta South, Greta West, Hansonville, Laceby, Myrrhee, Wangaratta and Whitfield. AusNet said the inspections help to identify, monitor and repair any wear and tear on powerlines and poles to make sure the electricity supply across the network remains safe and reliable. “While severe storm events can impact the network unexpectedly, routine aerial inspections help to support reliable and safe electricity supply for our communities across our network throughout the year,” an Ausnet spokesperson said.