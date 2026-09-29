Ageing well starts with mindset

When I was a child, I remember my grandmother telling me to take care of my knees and back, insisting they would have the greatest impact on my lifestyle as I grew older. Back then, I couldn’t quite grasp her meaning - it felt like she was speaking of a distant place I’d never reach, as if aging was for others, not me. Yet with life’s lessons comes the realisation that no matter how hard we try, we cannot stop getting old. Healthy psychological aging isn’t about avoiding the inevitable, but about cultivating adaptive mindsets, emotional balance, and meaningful relationships. With age often comes enhanced emotional regulation, a deeper focus on relationships, and experiences of true worth. Supporting wellbeing amidst changing circumstances is essential. Positive self perceptions of aging - viewing later life as a period of growth, contribution, and purpose - are linked to lower depression, greater cognitive engagement, and healthier behaviours, while internalised ageism can lead to withdrawal and poorer mental health. Unfortunately, at times it feels like the older generation isn’t as valued today as it once was, and changes in family structure along with the overload of information from the internet can make it harder to tap into their wealth of experience. Staying socially connected is just as important, since loneliness is a strong predictor of distress, while community involvement, volunteering, and building intergenerational bonds can boost resilience and a sense of identity. In the end, healthy aging is about embracing change, redefining goals, making the most of strengths, and finding creative ways to adapt to loss. For more information on mental health issues, visit https://www.youtube.com/@TheBarassiWay31