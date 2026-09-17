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Alleged firearm manufacturer arrested in Yarrawonga

<p>GUN BUST: Cobram detectives charged a Yarrawonga man with illicit firearm manufacturing following a search of a residential home on Wednesday. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>GUN BUST: Cobram detectives charged a Yarrawonga man with illicit firearm manufacturing following a search of a residential home on Wednesday. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

GUN BUST: Cobram detectives charged a Yarrawonga man with illicit firearm manufacturing following a search of a residential home on Wednesday. PHOTO: Victoria Police

The 40-year-old Yarrawonga man was taken into custody and appeared in court Thursday
Bailey Zimmermann
September 17, 2026 • 06:00

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