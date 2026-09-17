Alleged firearm manufacturer arrested in Yarrawonga

A Yarrawonga man is behind bars after police charged him with manufacturing of illicit firearms on Wednesday. A Victoria Police spokesperson said Cobram Crime Investigation Unit detectives conducted a search at a residential Yarrawonga property about 10:15am. They found and seized firearm-related parts, ammunition, a machine allegedly used to manufacture firearms, instructions to manufacture firearms and allegedly stolen items. The man was arrested at the home and taken into custody, charged with various firearms and property offences. He was remanded to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Anyone with information about the manufacturing of firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.