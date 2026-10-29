Allied health workers step up industrial action

Victoria’s allied health workers have begun a series of work bans aimed at demonstrating their indispensable role in public hospitals, as industrial action over pay and conditions escalates after more than a year of negotiations, with Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) staff among those taking part. Wangaratta radiographer and clinical educator Chris Parsons said the bans were focused on reducing the additional, often unrecognised workload undertaken by allied health professionals while pressing for changes needed to sustain the workforce. Mr Parsons said lead delegates at NHW had confirmed participating members would stop writing NDIS reports, stop training and actioning referrals, and stop completing referrals that had been submitted with missing information during specified protected industrial action periods. An indefinite ban on student supervision is also in place. Mr Parsons said only a small number of Wangaratta members were participating in that ban, but it had prompted a reassessment of workloads normally associated with rostering students. “We remain strongly committed to delivering high-quality care to our community,” he said. “These actions are intended to strike a balance between continuing to support patients and advocating for better conditions to ensure the long-term sustainability of the allied health workforce, particularly in regional Victoria.” Mr Parsons said workers did not take the action lightly and were urging the Victorian government to show it valued allied health professionals and the communities they served. He said the state government had proposed a six per cent wage increase and a $2000 payment as a stop-gap measure, in return for industrial action being put on hold until October 2027. Mr Parsons said the proposal had caused significant frustration among members and did not adequately address their concerns. The action follows earlier campaigning in Wangaratta, which saw allied health professionals rallying outside NHW in August as part of the continuing statewide dispute. The Victorian Allied Health Professionals Association said the bans could delay some hospital admissions and discharges and affect assessments and administrative work. It said allied health professionals covered by the dispute included physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, podiatrists, social workers, sonographers and radiographers.