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Allied health workers step up industrial action

<p>ONGOING ACTION: Wangaratta radiographer and clinical educator Chris Parsons, pictured out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday 11 August as part of statewide strike action, said workers did not take the action lightly and were urging the Victorian government to show it valued allied health professionals. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>ONGOING ACTION: Wangaratta radiographer and clinical educator Chris Parsons, pictured out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday 11 August as part of statewide strike action, said workers did not take the action lightly and were urging the Victorian government to show it valued allied health professionals. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

ONGOING ACTION: Wangaratta radiographer and clinical educator Chris Parsons, pictured out the front of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday 11 August as part of statewide strike action, said workers did not take the action lightly and were urging the Victorian government to show it valued allied health professionals. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Industrial action over pay and conditions escalates after more than a year of negotiations
Jordan Duursma
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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